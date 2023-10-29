SAG-AFTRA negotiations wrapped up for today, work to continue Sunday – The Hollywood Reporter

Mario Tama/Getty Images

As SAG-AFTRA negotiations stretched into the weekend, the union and Hollywood studios concluded talks Saturday on a new three-year agreement that could put an end to the actors’ strike.

Work is scheduled to continue on Sunday, a source says Hollywood Reporter The talks were “constructive” on Saturday.

The discussions witnessed the union side presenting its final responses to the studios. The studio-side discussions were led by Carole Lombardini, president of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, on Saturday, without the company’s top executives present, as happened in previous negotiating sessions this week.

This development comes after the Performers Union and the Motion Picture and Television Producers Alliance returned to negotiations for the first time in nearly two weeks on Tuesday. With the industry closely watching, the two sides traded proposals over several days and made some moves on hot-button issues. Regarding wage floors, the studios raised their offer from 5 to 7 percent in the first year, while the union reduced its demand from 11 to 9 percent. When it comes to the union’s attempt to offer more compensation to members working at streaming platforms, the studios initially modified their success-based pre-stream bonus proposal, while the union later modified its request to charge a fee to each streamer (details of its new idea were not available online). immediately).

But during the 107th day of the SAG-AFTRA strike, pressure has mounted on both sides to make real progress. A group of prominent actors this month began speaking to both their union and studios in an attempt to improve progress in negotiations. A number of representatives also began drafting a letter expressing their concerns about the union’s leadership, but refrained from publishing it, fearing the letter’s potential impact on negotiations. Then, on October 26, a separate letter signed by what appeared to be thousands of representatives urged negotiators to say: “We haven’t come all this way to collapse now.”

Meanwhile, studios have been wary of the future of their 2024 film and streaming schedules as the holiday season approaches. Disney on Friday announced a new change to its 2024 release schedule, saying it would delay two spring tentpoles – snow white And Pixar Elio – For more than a year, amid the ongoing strike.