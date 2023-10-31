Bungie strikes with layoffs as Destiny 2: Final Form and marathon delays reported

to update: Bungie CEO Pete Parsons took care of that x/twitter To share some thoughts on layoffs.

“Today is a sad day at Bungie as we say goodbye to colleagues who have had a huge impact on our studio,” Parsons wrote. “What these exceptional individuals have contributed to our games and Bungie’s culture has been tremendous and will continue to be a part of Bungie long into the future.

“These are really talented people. If you have job opportunities, I would highly recommend every one of them.”

In addition to layoffs, Bloomberg It stated that Destiny 2’s DLC (The FInal Shape) has been delayed from February 2024 to June 2024 and that Marathon has been “slipped to 2025.”

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has reportedly been hit by layoffs, becoming the latest in a long line of video game studios to undergo downsizing in 2023.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier said x/twitter Employees at developer PlayStation Studios were informed of layoffs today, October 30th.

The number of people affected by the downsizing is unclear, though Bungie CEO Pete Parsons emailed staff this morning informing them of a meeting where they will be told more.

Although layoffs are not common in the video game industry, 2023 has proven to be particularly tough for developers as countless studios have been affected. Dreams creator and fellow PlayStation Studios developer Media Molecule saw a 20-employee cut earlier in October, along with F1 Manager studio Frontier Developments being cut in the same week.

Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red also underwent several rounds of layoffs in 2023 as the studio restructured before a major development ramp-up, with job losses prompting some members of its team to start a union for Polish game developers.

Epic Games also recently laid off 830 employees a move that seriously affected Fall Guys developer Mediatonic, Telltale Games has reportedly laid off most of its employees And Worm maker Team17 also saw deep cuts .

