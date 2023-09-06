Buyers of Trump’s Truth Social get more time to complete the merger

Shareholders in a cash-rich front company on Tuesday approved a measure that gives the company an additional 12 months to complete its long-awaited merger with former President Donald J. Trump’s social media company.

The shareholder vote increases the likelihood that Trump Media & Technology Group will get at least $300 million in much-needed cash to run Truth Social – a right-leaning social media platform.

Truth Social has emerged as Mr. Trump’s main megaphone to attack his political opponents, as well as the federal prosecutors and state representatives who have brought four indictments against him. Online ads on the social media platform are also an important part of Mr. Trump’s fundraising efforts for his 2024 presidential campaign.

The shell company Digital World Acquisition Corporation raised $300 million in an initial public offering in September 2021. Just over a month later, the company, which was set up as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, announced its merger deal with Trump Media.