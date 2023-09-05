Oil prices jump after extending production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia

Saudi Arabia and Russia, in coordinated statements on Tuesday, said they would extend their oil supply cuts through the end of 2023.

These moves helped push up oil prices, which have been on the rise in recent weeks. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, have surpassed $90 a barrel for the first time this year. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude, which is the US benchmark, reached $87.75.

The cuts — 1 million barrels per day from Saudi Arabia and 300,000 barrels per day from Russian exports — are meant to support oil prices. The Saudis first announced voluntary cuts early in the summer, and they have been extended from month to month.

Tuesday’s move to extend it by three months surprised some analysts and seemed to reflect a greater determination to control supply – with the likely result of a price hike.