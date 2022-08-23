Musk floats the possibility of a hyperloop tunnel between Austin and San Antonio

CEO of Tesla Elon Musk He piqued his interest to more than 100 million followers on Twitter on Monday when he floated the idea of ​​a hyperloop tunnel between Austin and San Antonio, Texas.

“Would it be cool to do the (much simplified) Hyperloop test tunnel between Austin and San Antonio perhaps?” The billionaire CEO tweeted.

Musk’s post was part of a thread discussing his idea of ​​creating tunnels in cities across the US in 2018 that one of his companies, The Boring Company, succeeded in. Carried out in Las Vegas With plans for further expansion.

“The boringcompany tunnels are now in active use in Vegas,” Musk wrote on Twitter. “Try it if you’re in town. It will expand to connect all major destinations in Vegas plus the airport.”

Musk explained that the tunnel is between them Austin and San Antonioand cities approximately 80 miles apart on Interstate 35, would be the “fastest way” to “get between one city center and another with known physics”.

Fox News Digital reached out to Austin and San Antonio for comment and did not immediately receive a response.

The Boring Company placed an order earlier this year to build a tunnel beneath Musk’s Tesla plant in Austin, Texas, Tech Crunch reported.

The project is known as the “Colorado River Link Tunnel” but it is unclear exactly what the plans call for.

The Boring Company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.