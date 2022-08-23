August 24, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Musk floats the possibility of a hyperloop tunnel between Austin and San Antonio

Cheryl Riley August 23, 2022 2 min read

Austin Russell responds to Ralph Nader asking the NHTSA to recall fully self-driving Tesla vehicles in “The Claman Countdown.”

CEO of Tesla Elon Musk He piqued his interest to more than 100 million followers on Twitter on Monday when he floated the idea of ​​a hyperloop tunnel between Austin and San Antonio, Texas.

“Would it be cool to do the (much simplified) Hyperloop test tunnel between Austin and San Antonio perhaps?” The billionaire CEO tweeted.

Musk’s post was part of a thread discussing his idea of ​​creating tunnels in cities across the US in 2018 that one of his companies, The Boring Company, succeeded in. Carried out in Las Vegas With plans for further expansion.

“The boringcompany tunnels are now in active use in Vegas,” Musk wrote on Twitter. “Try it if you’re in town. It will expand to connect all major destinations in Vegas plus the airport.”

TESLA CEO Elon Musk says the price of a fully autonomous driving system will rise to $15,000 in September

Elon Musk attends the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Demetrius Kambouris/Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue/Getty Images)

Musk explained that the tunnel is between them Austin and San Antonioand cities approximately 80 miles apart on Interstate 35, would be the “fastest way” to “get between one city center and another with known physics”.

Fox News Digital reached out to Austin and San Antonio for comment and did not immediately receive a response.

Musk Approaches SYNCHRON Brain Chip Startup Around DEAL Amid Neuralink Delays – Sources

The Boring Company placed an order earlier this year to build a tunnel beneath Musk’s Tesla plant in Austin, Texas, Tech Crunch reported.

Elon Musk Tesla SpaceX

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla Inc. , to the Axel Springer Awards in Berlin, Germany (Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

The project is known as the “Colorado River Link Tunnel” but it is unclear exactly what the plans call for.

The Boring Company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

