“Call of Duty: MW3” campaign duration is 3 to 5 hours?

Just under a week before the general release of Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, the title has come under fire from some early access users.

according to Forbes, the campaign has been criticized for its quality and short duration – even by the standards of this franchise where short 5-7 hour campaigns are common. However, in this case, the said campaign is said to take only 3 to 5 hours.

Although the Metacritic scores are not yet in, some reviews such as: GameSpot Who say that nearly half of the missions are “disappointing open-ended combat” and that this is “the weakest entry in a solid reboot series.” They add that the game runs smoothly on PS5.

The title has found itself attracting attention in the past week for a number of other reasons, such as a file size said to be up to 200GB. Additionally, there was annoyance that Microsoft pushed a full-screen ad for the title when logging into Xbox.

Of course, “Duty” is all about multiplayer, which has reportedly received “more positive feedback in early previews.” The title won’t be part of Game Pass this year, so it’s not clear what impact that will have on the user base, although it will likely boost sales.