December 26, 2023

Can the Bills make the playoffs? Here are the resolution scenarios

Joy Love December 25, 2023

ORCHARD PARK — The Buffalo Bills sure had a very happy Christmas considering how Week 16 was in the NFL.

Things don't always go the Bills' way — we all know the history — but last weekend was one of those rare occasions when almost everything lined up for Buffalo regarding the AFC playoff race.

After the Bills held on 24-22 against the Chargers, in quick-fire order, the Bengals, Colts, Texans and Broncos all lost, and each of those results was beneficial to Buffalo in terms of the wild card picture in the AFC. At 9-6, the Bills are now sole owners of the sixth seed, one game behind the Colts, Texans, Bengals and Steelers, and two behind the Broncos.

