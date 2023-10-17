Canadian Prime Minister describes the Israeli raid on a hospital as “unacceptable”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on October 3, 2023. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo Obtaining licensing rights

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that reports of an Israeli raid on a hospital in Gaza were “horrific and completely unacceptable.”

Trudeau made his comments when asked about the raid, which health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave said killed hundreds of people.

Canada stressed that Israel must abide by international law when it responds to Hamas over the attacks that killed more than 1,300 people.

“The news coming out of Gaza is horrific and completely unacceptable,” Trudeau told reporters. “International law must be respected in this and in all cases. There are rules regarding wars and it is unacceptable to attack a hospital.”

The Israeli army said it did not have any details about the alleged bombing.

(This story has been corrected to show that Prime Minister Trudeau was responding to reports of an Israeli raid, in the headline)

David Ljunggren reports. Edited by Rod Nickel

