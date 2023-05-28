May 28, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Vitali Klitschko says that Kiev is under a new attack by a Russian drone

Frank Tomlinson May 28, 2023 2 min read
  • Written by Yaroslav Lukiev
  • BBC News

image source, Military administration of the city of Kyiv

photo caption,

Kiev officials said that several buildings were hit by shrapnel from drones

Russia launched a massive new drone attack overnight on the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, local officials said, killing at least one person.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a man died when the wreckage of a drone fell near a petrol station. A woman was injured.

He said that air defenses had shot down more than 20 drones heading for Kiev – but that a “new wave of drones” was approaching.

Russia has recently stepped up its attacks on Kiev, trying to overwhelm the capital’s defenses.

Earlier on Sunday, air raid alerts were activated in 12 regions of Ukraine, from Volyn in the northwest to Dnipropetrovsk in the southeast.

Klitschko, in a social media post, urged Kyiv residents to “stay in shelters”, warning that the night would be “difficult”.

He said that at least two high-rise buildings in different neighborhoods of the capital caught fire after being hit by shrapnel from a drone.

Emergency workers have been deployed.

In its recent attacks, Russia has used so-called kamikaze drones as well as an array of cruise and ballistic missiles.

The attacks come ahead of a widely expected Ukrainian counterattack.

And on Saturday, a senior Ukrainian security official told the BBC that the country was ready for such an operation.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s powerful National Security and Defense Council, said an offensive to retake territory from President Vladimir Putin’s occupying forces could start “tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, or a week later”.

Ukraine had been planning a counterattack for months. But she wanted as much time as possible to train troops and receive military equipment from the Western allies.

explain video,

Watch: Was a Russian warship attacked by Ukrainian drone boats?

See also  'We are not part of this:' NATO rejects Ukraine's flight ban

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Asiana Airlines: A passenger was arrested for opening the plane door during a flight to South Korea

May 27, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
6 min read

An anti-Kremlin group involved in a border raid led by neo-Nazis

May 27, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Jill Biden awkwardly tells the audience “I think you might clap” after receiving no applause

May 26, 2023 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

4 min read

Critical role of vitamin D in dopaminergic function and schizophrenia

May 28, 2023 Cheryl Riley
9 min read

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman come back as the Dodgers beat the Rays

May 28, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Apple’s free My Photo Stream service will be shutting down on July 26

May 28, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Britain says the electronic gates are back in service after a power outage caused delays

May 28, 2023 Cheryl Riley