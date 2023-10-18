Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the China Belt and Road Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping that the Belt and Road idea “logically falls within the framework of multilateral efforts” to increase global cooperation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk side by side in a group photo shoot during the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 18, 2023. Grigory Sysoev | AFP | Getty Images

In a rare international appearance since the war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed a live audience at the third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Wednesday. In his opening speech, Putin invited other countries to participate in the development of the Northern Sea Route. The meeting marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative summit. Speaking to 1,000 delegates representing more than 130 countries, Putin said he agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping that the idea of ​​Belt and Road "logically falls within the framework of multilateral efforts" to increase global cooperation. "In the European part of Russia, we form an international north-south corridor… It connects Russian ports in the Baltic Sea and the Arctic with ports on the coast of the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean along the entire route from our northern city," Putin said according to his Google translation. Prepared notes. The Northern Sea Route is a 3,480-mile shipping route between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans that extends from the entrances to the Novaya Zemia Strait in the west along the Russian Arctic coast above Siberia.

In addition, Moscow is also working with foreign partners to build railway lines from central Siberia south towards China, Mongolia and other ports in the Indo-Pacific, Putin said. “Russia is the largest country in the world,” Putin said. “This is why communication between all partners is important for partner relationships.” Russia has an area of ​​17,098,242 square kilometers The largest in the world. Successful development of the NSR “would make Russia crucial to global trade and communications between Asia and Europe,” according to an analysis by the center. Foreign Policy. Putin met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Wednesday in Beijing as part of efforts to strengthen their “borderless” partnership against the backdrop of the escalating conflict in the Middle East and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Putin added that the “One Belt, One Road” initiative is consistent with Russian ideas aimed at “creating a circle of integration where freedom of trade, investment and work is fully guaranteed.”