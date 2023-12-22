December 22, 2023

Carnival cruisers find sunken cars in port: ‘People (were) in tears’

Cheryl Riley December 22, 2023 4 min read

That was the last thing Carnival Sunshine passengers expected when they returned to Charleston Harbor Monday afternoon. Passengers had just endured a rocky cruise to the Bahamas only to arrive at a flooded parking lot with their cars destroyed.

Over the weekend, the eastern coast was exposed to severe weather conditions, resulting in strong winds, heavy rains and flooding. By midday Sunday, Charleston received nearly four inches of rain and the tide gauge reached more than nine feet.

When passengers disembarked and arrived at the flooded parking lot of the cruise terminal, they discovered their cars damaged by salt water, if not completely destroyed.

“It was very upsetting and very confusing,” Kate Herold, a passenger on the plane with her two teenage daughters, told USA TODAY.

