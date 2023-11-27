Casa Smart, Crest, Bissell and more

In the world of commerce, “Internet Week” is the best online shopping event. From amazing discounts on big-ticket items like TVs to discounted prices on fashion and home essentials, we really look forward to these deals every year.

However, in a sea of ​​sales, some stand out from the rest like excellent extended Black Friday deals and new Cyber ​​Monday deals. Across all of our coverage, these are the most popular deals we see readers adding to their carts, and, spoiler alert, they’re worth every penny.

And for more ways to save, download our coupon extension Shop Savings Today for deals on over 40,000 retailers, plus get exclusive offers today.

Internet Week 2023 Best Sellers

Through November 28, Hulu is offering a huge offer for new and eligible subscribers: You can enjoy the streaming service (with ads) for just 99 cents per month for 12 months. The platform also offers a bundle option, which allows you to sign up for both Hulu and Disney+, for just $2 per month.

Through Monday, November 27, at 11:59 PM PT, you can get a big discount on a premium Peacock subscription. This limited offer gives you access to the streaming service for just $1.99 per month, for 12 months with the code Big deal — That’s 67% off! Or you can purchase the annual subscription for $19.99 using the code All year round.

NBC’s platform gives you access to a wealth of popular shows, live streams, and hit movies like Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Countdown, Sunday Night Football, Fast X, and more.





Listed among Oprah’s favorite things, this book teaches dozens of varieties, from acai palms to Yoshino cherries, how to thrive and show their resilience.

One Shop TODAY editor bravely tested this against her old AirPods and was shocked to see how clean her earbuds were after one use — and the proof is in the photos. Winner of our Gifts We Love awards, we recommend this as an affordable and surprisingly useful stocking stuffer gift that anyone can use.

Unlike other puzzle box toys, this award-winning sensory box features 36 rare earth magnets in an innovative design that transform into over 70 shapes.

This cleaning gel can help you tidy the hard-to-reach nooks and crannies in your car. It’s designed to be reusable, so you can keep it in your car and pull it out when you notice dust or dirt building up.

The 80% off sale is one of the hottest offers we’ve seen this Internet Bestseller Week. This phone holder sticks to your windshield or dashboard and allows you to monitor your directions while keeping your hands on the wheel.

Gotta catch ’em all, they say. This pack of 50 random Pokémon trading cards spans all generations of the series and has received over 65,000 reviews on Amazon. We think they make a great gift for kids – or kids at heart who still feel a nostalgic love for Pokemon (cough, me).

Stubborn pimples don’t stand a chance against these hydrocolloid stains. Depending on the brand, it can extract the gunk from your spot and help prevent any picking.

Combine the stress-relieving and focusing benefits of a traditional fidget toy with the imaginative pretend play capabilities of a traditional fidget spinner with this toy.

Thanks to social media and word of mouth, more than four million of the award-winning puzzles have been sold, according to the brand. Kanoodle is a brain teaser that comes with 200 2D and 3D puzzles ranging from basic beginner level to “deceptively difficult,” plus 12 puzzle pieces, a 48-page illustrated puzzle book, and a carrying case.

This is recommended for ages 7-10, so everyone can enjoy the fun. Plus, since they’re so compact, they also make a great stocking stuffer or travel toy.

At 75% off, these eye masks are a steal. According to the brand, this pack of 60 eye masks is designed to treat the sensitive skin around your eyes, helping you look more awake and refreshed — even if your lack of sleep tells you otherwise.

You know you’ve reached adulthood when you’re actually excited at the prospect of getting stockings for the holidays. These shoes fit perfectly with this season and are made from a cotton and wool blend to keep your feet comfortable during the coming colder months.

There’s always that person who says they “don’t need anything” when you ask them what’s on their wish list. It’s a great gift idea for people who have a hard time shopping, as it can be used for everything from late-night walks to housework.

The brand says it features a built-in rechargeable light and can run for up to eight hours on a single charge. It comes in several different colors, all under $15, so it makes the perfect stocking stuffer or white elephant gift. This is one of the few Gift We Love award winners on sale now.

This smart light bulb set is nearly 50% off during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. You can connect them to your Alexa or Google-enabled device to control the lights using just your voice. The One Shop TODAY editor even used this to program a light in her room to wake her up every morning like a sunrise alarm clock, which you can set schedules with.

About the size of a tube of lipstick, this portable charger is small but powerful. It’s the perfect compact size to slip into your purse, coat pocket, glove compartment and more, so you can boost your iPhone on the go.

This long-time favorite makeup palette set is perfect for everyday wear. It has six natural matte shades, but if you’re looking for a little more glam, the brand also offers metallic and shimmer palettes, too.

There’s nothing worse than running out of battery when you’re out and about. Get this best-selling fast portable charger with over 30% off and avoid this terrifying fate! Reviewers say it has enough battery to charge their phone up to three times, depending on the model.

This compact, full-sound speaker with Alexa is ideal for bedroom sizes, according to the brand. Right now, it’s 55% off, so it’s the perfect opportunity to grab one and upgrade your smart home status – or gift one to the audiophile in your life.







It’s flip-flop season, and these top-rated shoes are 46% off right now. The brand says they’re made with temperature-regulating features and a durable outsole to take you from indoors to outdoors. Plus, it’s 100% machine washable. Since these memory foam clogs are available in seven colors, you can grab a pair for yourself and gift them to someone who’s always cold.

Did you know that you are supposed to replace your mattress every 18 to 24 months? If you’re up for an upgrade, this deal is currently making its way into many of our readers’ shopping carts. According to the brand, the set is made from 1,800 thread count Egyptian cotton and comes in 36 colors. You can now pick up shades for under $20.

Whether you’re looking for a gift for the man in your life or he just needs a new set of pajamas, these cozy Cuddl Duds pajamas are on sale for over 70% off. It also comes in two other colors.

Now you can save 35% on this 44-piece whitening kit and brighten your smile before your holiday photo shoot. According to the brand, it can whiten teeth by 20 levels in less than 22 days.





Do you have travel plans for the upcoming holidays? You won’t want to leave home without this spacious travel makeup bag. It has compartments for all your essentials and comes with a removable lighted makeup mirror making getting ready a breeze.

Are you looking to upgrade your home office? The only thing better than getting $20 off this printer is getting three months of free ink with it!

It’s the season for warm puffer jackets. This covered option from Walmart is over $50 off right now, and comes in five cute colors that match almost any outfit.

Say goodbye to kitchen clutter. Not 10, not 20 but 50 airtight (and labeled) food storage containers come in this huge set. Organize your refrigerator and pantry once and for all!

Thanks to this 100% cashmere sweater, you can stay warm and stylish this winter. Available in 18 cute colors, this lightweight jacket comes in regular and petite sizes. Did we mention it’s a whopping 66% off right now?

This heat eye massager is at a whopping 65% discount right now. We think this makes a great gift for anyone who suffers from migraines, suffers from dry eyes, fatigue, or who could use some relaxation.

Are you looking for a new pair of everyday sneakers? In reality comfortable? These Allbirds, currently on sale for 65% off, promise to be just that. They also come in black, with select sizes already sold out.

Yes, you read that correctly. Lululemon’s best-selling leggings are rarely on sale, but right now we’re seeing them up to 40% off.

You can also find second-generation Apple AirPods for under $100 right now. The charging case for this model only needs to be plugged into a port to charge, and there are no rubber tips on the end of these headphones.

Gone are the days of losing your wallet or keys. Just a simple one-click setup instantly connects AirTag to your iPhone or iPad for seamless tracking.

This multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner has an almost perfect five-star rating on Amazon. Reviewers love it for its performance, size, and looks. Brash says it’s great not only for floors, but also for the car, stairs, carpet, and more. Plus, it’s on sale for under $100 for a limited time.

Who couldn’t use a little extra help cleaning the house? Clean your floors without lifting a finger now, as this robot vacuum and mop combo is $190 off. If you’re still on the fence, check out all the 5-star reviews!

Even Apple devices are on sale now! This tablet is on sale for just $250 during Best Buy’s Black Friday sales. It features a 10.2-inch Retina display, an ultra-wide front camera, and up to 256GB of storage.