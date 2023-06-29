June 29, 2023

Cathie Wood’s ARK sells $7 million in Tesla stock

Cheryl Riley June 29, 2023 2 min read

Posted: June 28, 2023 at 10:23 PM ET

ARK disclosures showed that two exchange-traded funds managed by Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment have dumped more shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA on Wednesday. The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ sold 17,967 shares of Tesla on the day, while the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW dumped 10,401 shares, according to daily trading notifications posted by ARK. Together, that amounts to $7.3 million in Tesla shares, based on Wednesday’s closing price of $256.24. ARK funds dumped more than 500,000 shares of Tesla this month. Meanwhile, the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF added 4,576 shares of Advanced Micro Devices…

