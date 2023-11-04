Chase Young trade to 49ers provided locker room boost, according to John Lynch – NBC Sports Bay Area and CA

Programming Note: Watch Greg Papa’s full interview with John Lynch on “49ers Game Plan,” airing at 9 p.m. PT on Fridays after “Dubs Talk Live” on NBC Sports Bay Area

After losing three straight games, the 49ers needed a boost. So what do they do?

Out and replaced with star defensive end Chase Young.

49ers general manager John Lynch joined Greg Papa this week on NBC Sports Bay Area’s “49ers Game Plan,” where he was asked if the team needs a push like the Young deal in order to get back on track. Lynch believes the 49ers are capable of providing that boost with players within the team, but they had conversations with players in the building who couldn’t contain their excitement after the big move.

“I don’t think we need it,” Lynch told Papa. “I think the most important thing is that I keep coming back to it, but so does everyone [says this] During the bye week: “What can I do better?” So I don’t think we needed that, but I will say later that afternoon yesterday when everyone was leaving the field, a number of players came up and said ‘this has raised the level of the locker room, we’re excited.’

“We’ve been a mess, we’re not used to this. We’ve won a bunch of games in a row and we’ve had a tough stretch here. If this helps lift everyone’s level…we’re all forewarned, Chase is a great football player and I think he can add value.” “A lot, but it’s not going to be the magic pill. The magic pill is to get back to where we are, find our form here and form our identity as we are. A new team every year.”

The 49ers have a plethora of leaders in the locker room who are more than capable of dusting themselves off and staying motivated for the long season ahead.

However, it never hurts to get a boost in the form of another big acquisition at the trade deadline, as evidenced by San Francisco’s blockbuster trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey last season.

The trade was made official after Young passed his physical on Wednesday. The 49ers’ newest pass rusher and his teammates will now get to work during the bye to prepare for their Week 10 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

