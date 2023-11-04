College football schedule, 2023 games: What to watch in Week 10, TV channels, Saturday kickoff times

November has come, College football The playoff seedings have been released and the conference title races are starting to come into focus. It truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

Week 10 is headlined by two huge SEC showdowns, both of which can be seen on CBS. No. 12 Missouri State will square off with No. 2 Georgia in the first half of an SEC doubleheader for CBS. The Tigers could tie the Bulldogs in the SEC East race with a win, but the Bulldogs would take complete control of the division if they were able to make the field at home. The Night Cup will feature an SEC West rivalry matchup between No. 14 LSU and No. 8 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers could jump to the front of the SEC West race if they can secure a second-straight finish over the Crimson Tide. Meanwhile, Nick Saban’s team can wrap up the division title with a win and some help.

However, the SEC isn’t the only show in town. No. 7 Texas will host No. 23 Kansas State in what could be a playoff game in the race for the Big 12 Championship Game. The Wildcats love to turn games into rock battles, so this one should be a lot of fun.

What should you expect on a Saturday afternoon? Here’s a handy viewer’s guide to help you navigate through all the action.

All times are Eastern

No. 1 Ohio State at Rutgers – noon on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app (free): The Buckeyes jumped into the field and secured the No. 1 seed in the preliminary College Football Playoff seedings, but they also found out this week that they lost running back Miyan Williams for the season. The Scarlet Knights have gone 6-2 this season, and a win over the Buckeyes would be the program’s biggest win in more than a decade.

No. 23 Kansas at No. 7 Texas – Noon on Fox, com. fuboTV (Try for free): This will be Longhorns quarterback Maalik Murphy’s second start of his career, so it will be great to see how he handles a Wildcat defense that ranks second in the Big 12 in sacks per game (2.38). Both teams were beaten in conference play, so the loser of the Big 12 Championship Game is unlikely to play for a loss unless complete chaos ensues.

No. 12 Missouri at No. 2 Georgia – 3:30pm on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app (free): The Tigers were picked sixth in the SEC East before the season, but here they are fighting for first place in the division through the first week of November. Quarterback Brady Cook has been a monster this year, but it will take a herculean effort to turn the Bulldogs around and snap their 25-game winning streak.

No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 22 Oklahoma State – 3:30 p.m. on ABC, com. fuboTV (Try for free): The final installment of Bedlam competition (for now) will go down Saturday afternoon in a raucous environment in Stillwater. The Sooners were shocked by Kansas last week and can’t afford another loss to a Cowboys team that has only lost one conference game. If you haven’t watched Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II, you’re missing out.

No. 5 Washington at No. 20 USC – 7:30 p.m. on ABC, com. fuboTV (Try for free): The Trojans have fallen on hard times, but a win over the undefeated Huskies will get their lost season back on track. Meanwhile, the Huskies haven’t looked sharp over the last two games and will look to regain the momentum they had after topping Oregon State in mid-October. The quarterback matchup between USC’s Caleb Williams and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. will be worth your time.

No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama — 7:45 on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app (free): This is the last time this rivalry will hold implications for the SEC West since the league eliminated divisions next season. Much like its predecessors, everything is at stake. It will be strength versus strength when the Tigers offense faces the Crimson Tide defense and weakness versus weakness when the Tide has the ball. The winner of this game will control the division, so buckle up.

