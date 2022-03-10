Chelsea owner Abramovich and Rosneft CEO Sechin have been subject to British sanctions

The UK has imposed sanctions on seven other oligarchs linked to the Kremlin

The group includes owner Chelsea Abramovich

Chelsea sale has been suspended, the UK may sell the club

Suspension of trading on Efras shares

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has imposed sanctions, asset freezes and travel bans on Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich and CEO Igor Sechin, over their links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The billionaires, in addition to Oleg Deripaska and four Russian businessmen, are among the most prominent businessmen to have been added to the British sanctions list since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The move follows criticism that Britain is acting too slowly.

This action puts on ice Abramovich’s plans to sell the Premier League club, effectively putting the current European champions under government control. The team can continue to play but the government has said it is open to selling the club as long as Abramovich himself does not benefit. Read more

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “There can be no safe haven for those who supported Putin’s vicious attack on Ukraine.”

“We will ruthlessly pursue those who help kill civilians, destroy hospitals, and illegally occupy sovereign allies,” he added.

There have been loud calls from British lawmakers for action against Abramovich and other Russian oligarchs, with criticism that Johnson’s government has not been moving fast enough compared to the European Union and the United States.

Sechin, described by Britain as Putin’s right-hand man, was already on US and European Union sanctions lists, and his yacht was seized by French authorities last week. Read more

Since the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow describes as a “special military operation,” Britain has imposed sanctions on about 20 people linked to Russia. On Wednesday, the European Union announced new sanctions against 14 other rulings, which means that its restrictions apply to 862 people and 53 entities. Read more

15 billion pounds

Others added to the British list are Deripaska, who owns stakes in the Nplus group, Dmitry Lebedev, chairman of the Bank of Russia, Alexei Miller, CEO of energy company Gazprom, and Nikolai Tokarev, head of the state-owned Russian pipeline company. Transneft.

In all, Britain said the seven figures, excluding Abramovich, who have previously been sanctioned by the United States or the European Union, have a collective net worth of 15 billion pounds. ($19.74 billion).

Thursday’s action means Abramovich is barred from doing transactions with any British individuals and companies, and he cannot enter or reside in Britain. His spokeswoman declined to comment.

The 55-year-old, who holds dual Israeli and Portuguese citizenships, became one of the most powerful businessmen in Russia by earning massive fortunes after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. Forbes estimated his net worth at $13.3 billion.

He bought Chelsea in 2003 for £140m, and his investment contributed significantly to the most successful era in the team’s history as they won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and the Champions League twice.

They beat Brazilian side Palmeiras in February to become FIFA Club World Cup champions for the first time, after defeating English side Manchester City to become European champions last season.

Last week, Abramovich announced that he would sell Chelsea FC and donate money from the sale to help victims of the war in Ukraine. Johnson’s spokesman said the government was open to selling the club but would require another licence. Read more

“If the club is sold, Abramovich will not benefit,” Sports Minister Nadine Doris told reporters. Read more

The government has issued a special license to allow Chelsea to play matches and pay staff, but it will limit the sale of tickets and merchandise. Read more

Anita Clifford, an attorney who specializes in asset freeze and sanctions issues, said the actions temporarily deprived Abramovich of his assets, but Chelsea could be sold with his agreement with the government. The money can go to help the Ukrainian victims of the war.

“The proceeds will be frozen … also and will not simply flow to the designated person unless there is a license or agreement in place to cover this, or to cover the proceeds going to a specific beneficiary that the parties deemed appropriate,” he told Reuters.

The entry on the British sanctions list described Abramovich, who Britain said is worth 9 billion pounds, as “a prominent Russian businessman and pro-Kremlin oligarch who has had a “close relationship for decades” with Putin.

She added that this association brought Abramovich a financial or material benefit from Putin directly or from the Russian government.

It said he was “involved in destabilizing Ukraine” and undermining its sovereignty and independence through London-listed Russian steelmaker Evraz. (EVRE.L) of which he is the largest shareholder.

Britain’s Financial Supervisory Authority has suspended trading in shares in Evraz, which fell 16% after the sanctions were announced.

Britain’s Treasury said Evraz was involved in providing financial services, money, goods or technology that could harm Ukraine’s independence, including providing steel that could be used to make Russian tanks.

Clifford said Abramovich could apply to the State Department for an internal review of the assets freeze, or apply to the High Court in London for a review of the decision, a process that could take 18 months or longer.

“London”

London has always been a major destination for Russian money, with wealthy Russians using it as a luxury playground and educating their children in paid schools. He was given the nickname of London.

Johnson’s critics, who point out that his Conservative Party has close ties to Russian donors who have donated some 1.9 million pounds since he came to power, say the government has been slow to impose sanctions and asset freezes on the oligarchs and those close to the Putin administration.

Opposition MPs said the news of the sanctions was welcome, but it took too long.

“This is the right decision. But it shouldn’t have taken weeks of government,” said David Lammy, a Labor foreign affairs spokesman.

“Very few oligarchs linked to Putin’s rogue regime have so far faced sanctions from the UK government. We are far behind allies in the EU and the US.”

(dollar = 0.7599 pounds)

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Alistair Smoot, and Paul Sandel) Writing by Michael Holden; Editing by William James, Frank Jack Daniel and Angus McSwan

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.