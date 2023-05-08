Sources familiar with the decision said the Chicago Fire have parted ways with head coach Ezra Hendrickson the athlete. The sources were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the decision.

The sources said that Frank Klopas, who was an assistant under Hendrickson, will be the coach of the Fire team until the end of 2023. The club has also parted ways with his assistant, Junior Gonzalez. Assistants CJ Brown and Zack Thornton remain on staff.

Hendrickson has been in charge of the Fire since the 2022 season. The club missed the playoffs last year, finishing 12th in the East, and is currently second in the conference this season with 11 points after 10 games.

Chicago has slipped six points from winning positions this season, including late goals to drop points in three of its last four NBA results. Fire have the worst goal difference in the league – 7 goals after the 60th minute.

The Fire have reached the postseason in only one of their last 11 seasons (2017). The club has not advanced in the playoffs since 2009.

This will be Klopas’ third stint as Fire coach. The former Fire forward served as coach from 2011-2013, with a record of 39-29-23 in that span. The Fire finished third in the Eastern Conference and reached the playoffs in 2012 and finished sixth in 2013, missing the playoffs on goals scored tiebreaker. Klopas was also named caretaker manager in 2021 following the sacking of Rafael Weki, going 2-3-1.

Chicago hosts St. Louis City on Tuesday for the US Open Cup.

(Photo: Robin Alam/USSF/Getty Images)