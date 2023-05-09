Warriors-Lakers Game 4 live updates, lineups, injury report, how to watch, and TV channel

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be in control in Game 3, and the defending champions Golden State Warriors will need to bench more in order to even the series and send them back into the Bay Area in a big way. The Lakers lead 2-1 with Game 4 on Monday night.

Jonathan Cuminga was the only Warriors player off the bench to score 2 goals (10 points) in Game 3 on Saturday, and a lot of that was in garbage time when the game was spinning out of control. Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson combined to score 54 of the Warriors’ 97 points. Meanwhile, the Lakers had another stellar performance from Anthony Davis (25 points, 13 rebounds, 4 blocks) in game three. Davis has built up a huge lead in single-digit games, so Game 4 on Monday could be another night for the Lakers’ big guy. .

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James controls the ball against Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry during Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinal Series at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on May 6, 2023. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star -News via Getty Images)

How to watch the Lakers Warriors

from: The No. 6 seed Golden State Warriors at the No. 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers

What: Western Conference Semifinals, Game 4 (Lakers lead, 2-1)

when: 10 p.m. ET on Monday

where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

television: TNT (Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy, Chris Hines)

Follow live Warriors-Lakers Game 4 updates