An exciting fourth quarter gave Lonnie Walker a 3-1 Lakers lead

LOS ANGELES — A turnaround in an offensive fourth-quarter performance not seen before by a Lakers player since Kobe Bryant did it before he was even born, Lonnie Walker IV took over Game 4 of the second-round series in Los Angeles against the Golden State Warriors.

Walker scored all 15 of his points in the fourth period—becoming the first Laker to score 15 or more points in the final quarter of a playoff game since Bryant did it 26 years earlier to today—and led the Lakers to a 104-101 lead. A win Monday night puts his team up 3-1 in the series and one win away from the Western Conference Finals.

Walker went 6-for-9 in the closing frame, matching field goals made by the entire Warriors team (6-for-17). No shot was bigger than his pulled jumper with Stephen Curry catching him with 1:53 remaining that put the Lakers ahead 100-99, a lead they would not relinquish.

“It just comes off with so much confidence,” Walker said of the shot on Curry. “I’ve done a couple of other photo shoots before that, and I think my confidence was definitely at an all-time high. … It might be a tough shot for others, but it’s really not that hard for me.”

“The ball of the game definitely goes to him,” LeBron James said of Lonnie Walker IV. “We don’t win without him.” Adam Pantuzzi/NBAE via Getty Images

When the final buzzer sounded, Walker, who was mostly out of Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s playoff tournament before Game 3 against the Warriors, fell to the floor, overwhelmed by the moment.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis quickly picked him up and embraced him before the entire team celebrated.

“The ball definitely goes to him,” said James, who played a key role in the Los Angeles rally from bottom seven to start fourth. “We don’t win without him.”

Los Angeles immediately tied it up with a 7-0 lead after the third quarter break, as James Walker found a 3, followed by James scoring himself and then assisting Davis on a shot into the lane.

James, a 20-year veteran, played all but 13 seconds in the fourth quarter, finishing with 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists in 43 minutes.

Meanwhile, Davis put relief from his postseason stigma with 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 steals from a Power3 game.

But the night belonged to Walker.

“When your mind and heart are in a good place, the body follows,” Hamm said of the 24-year-old who signed with Los Angeles in a mid-level exception last summer.

Walker could opt out of the second year of his contract and become a free agent this summer. If he remains a contributor for the rest of the postseason, the Lakers will certainly have thoughts about restructuring his deal for a long-term commitment.

Walker has started 32 games with the Lakers this season, but most of that came before Los Angeles reformed its team at the trade deadline and Walker’s role was reduced.

After Los Angeles lost Game 2 to Golden State, Hamm adjusted his rotation, putting Walker ahead over Troy Brown Jr. and Malik Beasley, and Walker responded with 12 points in Game 3 followed by a memorable Monday night.

“The greatest feeling you could ever imagine,” Walker said when asked to describe his feelings. “As a kid, that’s something I dreamed of doing. Not just being part of the playoffs, but influencing it, let alone winning the playoffs. I’m really proud of myself. It really shows my abilities. Just my mental fortitude. I think the hardest thing about being able to play a lot Then not playing at all is sticking with it.”

Walker’s defense was also instrumental in holding Curry and Clay Thompson to 4-for-15 in the fourth.

“I’m a role player at the end of the day, and I have to do what I have to do for my team to win,” Walker said. “Doing all the little things, playing great defense, rebounding, taking responsibility, whatever it is.”

The Lakers can close out the series on Wednesday at San Francisco’s Chase Center; Then they await the series winner Phoenix Suns-Denver Nuggets tied 2-2.

Whatever Game 5, Walker’s Game 4 will be a part of Lakers Lore for years to come.

“Truth be told, it may sound narcissistic or not, but I love myself, and I want to be my best self,” Walker said. “So I think that’s the real goal. I’m ambitious, and I’m eager to be where LeBron is and um. And become a superstar.”