China bans ‘cheesy’ men from watching TV

Many shows and performances were stopped.

Men now “FeminismChinese television has been banned. After several scandals related to Chinese stars, the National Radio and Television Administration decided on TV channels and online sites.Do not broadcast programs that promote idolatry or various and reality shows“. Criteria for selecting actors such as good politics and moral conduct should be preferred.

China wants to censor emissions "WorseLike telecrosets

Some program formats and skill competitions have also been discontinued. The controller is determined to encourage it. “The most masculine image of menHe is also particularly critical of the makeup of certain male celebrities.

Programs that promote traditional culture and advanced socialist culture or promote patriotism will be encouraged. It is a rethinking of the youth from the point of view of the Communist Party.

This is not the first time we have seen such a situation: in 2019, some celebrities’ earrings, tattoos and ponytails were blurred. TV screen.