China landed a rover on the far side of the moon, collected lunar materials and brought them back to Earth for scientific study, and landed a rover on Mars. The United States is the only other country to achieve this latest feat.

“China has not and has not done anything that the United States has not already done in space,” said Joan Johnson-Freese, a professor at the U.S. Naval War College and former chief of the Department of National Security Affairs. “But it’s reaching technical parity, which is a major concern for the United States.”

She likened the Chinese space program to a tortoise compared to the American hare, “although the tortoise has accelerated significantly in recent years.”

As of April, China has completed a total of Six missions to build the space station. Three crews of astronauts lived aboard the station, including the trio that will receive the Wentian unit this week.

About 15 minutes after launch, the rocket’s booster successfully placed the Wentian spacecraft on its intended orbital path. It is scheduled to rendezvous with the Tianhe space station module about 13 hours after liftoff. The Chinese space agency has not given any indication that it has made any changes to the booster.

“It’s going to be the same story,” said Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Tracks the comings and goings of things in space. “It is possible that the missile designers made some subtle changes to the missile that would then allow them to disengage the platform by thrust. But I don’t expect that.”