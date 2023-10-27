Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi launches HyperOS while planning the car

The Xiaomi HyperOS logo is displayed on the smartphone.

BEIJING — Chinese smartphone and home appliance maker Xiaomi late Thursday announced a new operating system — as it seeks to grow its ecosystem with the imminent release of its own car.

Xiaomi shares rose more than 1% in Hong Kong trading on Friday morning, building on gains of more than 20% for the year so far.

The new system, called HyperOS, is scheduled to reach consumers on October 31 when sales of Xiaomi’s latest phones, wearables and TVs begin in China.

“The system represents a pivotal step forward in Xiaomi’s strategic vision to deliver the Human x Car x Home intelligent ecosystem,” the company said in a statement.

CEO and founder Lei Jun said on Chinese social media on Wednesday that Xiaomi will launch its car in the first half of next year. He did not specify whether it would be electric.