Chipotle, Taco Bell are among the restaurants offering National Burrito Day deals

National Burrito Day is so much fun, Chipotle Mexican Grill started a day early.

Thursday, April 6, is National Burrito Day, and every year many Mexican food chains celebrate the themed holiday with specials and promotions.

Chipotle lets burrito lovers a head start on Wednesday Giving away 20,000 burritos through Grubhub Burritos were the most requested dish on delivery service in 2022, says Chipotle.

A free burrito offer will be automatically added to Chipotle orders on Grubhub with a subtotal of at least $20, while supplies last through April 8 (one redemption per customer). Before you check out, select one eligible burrito from the Chipotle menu and the discount will be applied automatically; No promo code is needed.

Chipotle is giving away 10,000 free burritos for National Burrito Day

On Thursday, Chipotle will also be giving away 10,000 free burritos on Twitter. Throughout the day, free burrito codes will be posted at @employee Account and followers can text the code to 888-222 for a chance to win a free burrito.

Also on Thursdays, all Chipotle burrito orders are delivered FREE with promo code “DELIVER.”

National Burrito Day deal from Taco Bell

Taco Bell has extended its Burrito Day deals: You can get a free grilled cheese burrito with a minimum order of $20 in the Taco Bell app April 6-9 (one limit per user; you can substitute beef in your grilled cheese burrito for a small fee).

Delivery orders can also get a free burrito from April 6-9 with a minimum order of $20 on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, and Grubhub (all burritos qualify).

Moe’s Burrito Day deal: Buy one, get 50% off

Moe’s Southwest GrillThe Burrito Day Deal gives you a second burrito at 50% off when you buy one on Moes.com, in the app or in stores, at participating locations nationwide.

Rubio’s Burrito Day Deal: $7.99 for a burrito

Rubeus Coastal Grill Every burrito on its menu — including the Shrimp and Bacon Burrito and the Puerto Nuevo Burrito featuring Langostino Lobster and Chicken Burrito Especial — will be for $7.99. You can order multiple burritos for $7.99, no additional purchase required. Simply order online at Rubios.com, or through the app, and enter coupon code BURRITO at checkout, or scan QR code in restaurants.

Freebird’s Burrito Day deal

Texas-based restaurant chain Bird World Free Burritooffering its first Burrito Day deal: $6 burritos online, in the Freebirds app or at restaurants.

Maverick’s National Burrito Day Deal

The Maverik Convenience Store has half-price burritos from 5am-5pm for Maverik Adventure Club loyalty program members with an upgraded Nitro Card (limit 10 per customer).

To join the Adventure Club, download the Maverik app and join the club. Go to the Maverik Store and claim a free Nitro Card (linking your bank account for payments). Customers who register for Nitro on April 6 will receive a free Bonfire burrito loaded into their Adventure Club account, which must be redeemed before receiving the Nitro Day half cut offer.

Maverik will also be adding a free in-app burrito for 1,000 customers on April 6.

El Pollo Loco’s Burrito Day offer: BOGO burritos

El Polo Loco New and existing Loco Rewards members on Thursday will award a buy one, get one free deal redeemable for all burritos. Customers who order via the app or the El Pollo Loco website will receive free delivery. Also starting Thursday through May 5th, every day El Pollo Loco member Loco Rewards will have 1 million points – making 30 millionaires.

After National Burrito Day, new customers who sign up for the newly redesigned Loco Rewards program will receive a free Original Pollo Bowl with any purchase, valid for 14 days.

Burrito del taco day deal

Del taco They’ll give you a free burrito on Thursdays with a $10 purchase. Buyers must be registered with Del Yeah! Bonuses for the deal. One show limit per guest.

Pokeworks National Burrito Day Deal

bookworks Customers give $3 off any regular “Poke Your Way” burrito on Thursdays with code “BURRITO3” in the Pokeworks app or online at order.pokeworks.com.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos: 15 winners get a year’s worth of burritos

Bubbakoo’s BurritosTo celebrate National Burrito Day and its 15th anniversary, 15 lucky winners will be giving away a free burrito for a year. Until April 6th, you can enter to win by liking, commenting, and sharing the brand’s posts on social media. Winners will be announced on April 7th.

Pancheros Burrito Day Deal: 10,000 free burritos

Pancheros Mexican Grill He will be giving away 10,000 free burrito codes across his social media platforms (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok).

