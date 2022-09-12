Goldman Sachs prepares to lay off as deal-making slows

Goldman Sachs is preparing for a round of layoffs that may come as soon as next week, according to two people familiar with the plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

People said the job cuts would affect employees across the company.

Goldman typically revises the number of its bosses each year, and leaves staff based on performance and the bank’s needs. I paused this program during the pandemic, which also coincided with a record deal-making period, when bankers were complained of fatigue. The program usually allocates 1 to 5 percent of workers; This round of layoffs is likely at the lower end of that range, a person familiar with the matter said.

Goldman’s chief financial officer, Dennis Coleman, told analysts in July that the bank “may re-review our annual performance of our employee base at the end of the year.”