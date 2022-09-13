September 13, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Asian markets rose, South Korean shares rose ahead of the US CPI report

Cheryl Riley September 13, 2022 2 min read

Ramsay Healthcare shares fell 14% after takeover talks hit a dead end

Australian hospital operator Ramsay Healthcare Shares fell as much as 14.6% after the company announce A consortium led by KKR “is not in a position to improve the terms” of the takeover offer.

Ramsay Health rejected the proposal earlier this year, saying the offer was “Inferior”.

The company’s shares subsequently rebounded slightly but remained down 11%.

– Abigail Ng

Nio jumps more than 20% at the open after Deutsche Bank report

Hong Kong-listed shares of the Chinese electric car maker New It jumped as much as 21% at the open following Deutsche Bank’s bullish report.

Reiterating the buy rating, analyst Edison Yu made minor changes to the outlook and said Nio remains the top China EV pick for Deutsche Bank in a note dated Sept. 12.

“The company’s efforts in terms of user experience, battery exchange, overseas expansion, and internal battery cell development are underappreciated and will eventually show a clear differentiation with the increasing competition in the domestic Chinese market,” Yu wrote.

The company’s shares were 17% higher.

Ji Lee

CNBC Pro: Forget the oil – coal is hot right now. Here are 2 stocks to play with, according to the pro

Coal mining in Wyoming.

Brian Brainerd | Denver Post | Getty Images

Coal prices are at record levels, and market watchers see prices rising even more as a global energy crisis approaches.

“It’s almost like any company or all companies are buying,” analyst Peter O’Conner said of the booming coal sector, revealing his favorite stocks.

See also  Chinese economic data, Japanese GDP misses expectations

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

– Xavier Ong

Nintendo shares jump 5% ahead of gaming announcement live

Shares associated with Squid Game are up 10% at opening on Emmy hope

Bucket Studio Companywho owns a stake in a private company that represents “Squid Game” lead actor Lee Jung-jae, jumped more than 10% as the show eyed a historic victory in the drama series.

Shares of the company jumped more than 20% immediately upon Netflix’s publication in June A letter from the managerHwang Dong Hyuk, announced the return of the series with a second season.

Other content-related stocks CJ ENM and CJ CGV are also up more than 2.5% in the morning session, and Showbox is up 1.5%.

– Jie Lee

CNBC Pro: Do ​​you want to invest in real estate? These ETFs are among analyst favorites

Real estate investment trusts – or REITs – are back in the spotlight after a volatile year for many asset classes.

Analysts from Morgan Stanley and Citi are highlighting REITs from two sectors that they say can outperform the broader market, and remain resilient in a recession.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

– Weezin Tan

