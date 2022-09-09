Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 2%, sending Asia markets higher after Powell’s remarks on inflation

HSBC said in a note that the latest inflation figures in China give the People’s Bank of China scope to maintain its current monetary stance.

“The moderation in price pressures gives the People’s Bank of China some room to stay,” said senior Chinese economist Irene Shen.

Shen added that the central bank is likely to make more easy use of structural tools such as “additional re-lending quotas for focus areas such as manufacturing and green investment.”

– Jie Lee