Tesla employees will increase, Musk tweets after emailing employees about job cuts

Elon Musk tweeted that “the total number of employees will go up” at Tesla and paid employees will remain “more or less flat.”

Musk’s comments came after the Tesla CEO sent an email to employees saying he would cut 10% of salaried jobs.

Tesla employed nearly 100,000 employees at the end of 2021.

After emailing about job cuts to salaried employees, Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared to back off his comments in a reply tweet on Saturday, writing that the amount of salaried employees may not change radically.

The Twitter account @WholeMarsBlogWholeMarsBlog tweeted that the number of Tesla employees will increase over the next 12 months.

Musk replied that the total number of Tesla employees hired would rise, but that paid employees “should be fairly consistent.”

Musk did not say whether current paid employees will become hourly employees or whether new employees will be hired at Tesla.

—Elon Musk 4 June 2022

Musk said he had a “very bad feeling” about the economy An email titled “All Recruitment Worldwide Temporarily Paused” was sent to Tesla executives on Friday. As a result, Musk said he would need to cut 10% of salaried employees, Reuters reported.

Musk wrote that the number of hourly employees at Tesla will increase. The Tesla CEO said the memo does not apply to anyone who “makes cars, batteries, or works to install solar energy,” Reuters reported.

Two days ago, mask Send a note to his executive staff asking them to return to the position or resign, Electric reported.

Tesla hired 100,000 by the end of last year, according to SEC file.

A Tesla spokesperson did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.