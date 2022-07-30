July 30, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Chocolate crunch: Hershey says he won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year

Chocolate crunch: Hershey says he won’t be able to meet Halloween demand this year

Cheryl Riley July 30, 2022 2 min read

This Halloween may bring more tricks than rewards, with candy maker Hershey’s warning On Thursday, it will not be able to meet consumer demand for the October 31 holiday.

CEO Michael Buck warned of a potential shortfall in the company’s second-quarter earnings call, noting that while seasonal consumer demand remains high, “we will not be able to fully meet consumer demand due to capacity constraints.”

This means that Halloween favorites like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kat, Mr. Godbar, and Almond Joy may not be as plentiful this Halloween as in previous years.

Americans have turned to sugary sweets in the pandemic, driving candy and chocolate sales to a record $36.9 billion in 2021. according to National Confectioners Association. Buck noted that as consumer demand rose, Hershey’s faced a dilemma, because their Halloween candy is made on the same equipment as their regular stock.


From lions and tigers to cars and missiles, ‘Chocolate School’ features edible sculptures

05:40

“[W]Buck on the conference call referred to the strategy for prioritizing daily shelf availability.

Of course, people who want to serve Halloween candy this October will have other options in the candy aisle, with competitors like Mars (the maker of M&Ms and other sweets) and Ferraro (Butterfinger and Crunch Bars) likely stepping in to fill the candy. Empty.

Buck added that it’s not only capacity constraints that poses a challenge to Hershey, supply chain issues remain an issue as well.

“I think we generally continue to see struggles across the supply chain,” she said. “[W]We are now starting to see bigger concerns regarding the scarcity of components that need to tap into different suppliers at higher cost and prices in order to secure production.”

See also  Dow futures drop after it triggered a targeted sell-off; The market offers a 90% chance of doing so

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Chevron and Exxon achieve record profits from the oil price boom

July 30, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Oil company profits boom as Americans reel from high fuel prices | Oil and gas companies

July 29, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Eurozone growth accelerates

July 29, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Hong Kong party accident: Back-up mirror dancer in intensive care after painting fell

July 30, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

An amazing shock wave from a rejected star hurtling through space at 100,000 miles per hour

July 30, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

What Andrew Benintende did with his former colleagues in the royal family after the trade

July 30, 2022 Joy Love
6 min read

Pocket Analog just got the long-awaited jailbreak

July 30, 2022 Len Houle