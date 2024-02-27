Chris Gauthier, 'Once Upon a Time' actor and Hallmark movie actor, dies at 48

Chris Gauthier, the British-born Canadian actor known for his roles in the TV series “Once Upon a Time” and “Eureka,” died Friday. He was 48 years old.

Tristar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent, which represented Mr. Gauthier, said in a statement that he died “after a short illness.” His representatives did not say where he died.

Mr. Gauthier had roles in more than 20 films, including “40 Days and 40 Nights” in 2002, “Freddy vs. Jason” in 2003, and “Watchmen” in 2009. He also appeared in dozens of television shows, including “Supernatural,” “Smallville,” “Charmed,” and “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” according to IMDb, and in several short films.

He is best known for playing William Smee in Once Upon A Time, a series that blends real life and fantasy in the fictional town of Storybrooke, Maine, where storybook characters live under siege by an evil queen. Mr. Gauthier appeared in 14 episodes as Smee, based on the “Peter Pan” character Mr. Smee, Captain Hook's first mate.