Christian McCaffrey is an MRI fan; Deebo Samuel Day to Day – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan called Christian McCaffrey’s MRI results encouraging.

“I thought he was,” Shanahan said of McCaffrey on Thursday. “Anyone who works every day means they have a chance.”

The 49ers identify McCaffrey’s injury as his external obliques. The 49ers no longer include “ribs” on the injury report.

McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) were not scheduled to participate in practice Thursday, Shanahan said. Each is listed as daily, Shanahan said.

The 49ers return to action Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings, keeping the door open for both of these players to be available.

McCaffrey, who leads the NFL with 530 yards rushing, did not play in the fourth quarter of the 49ers’ 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday due to his injury.

Samuel suffered a left shoulder injury in Sunday’s first game against the Browns. He gained 8 yards around right end and was tackled by Browns safety Juan Thornhill. He remained in the game and played eight more snaps before being ruled out of returning to action.

Williams suffered a left ankle injury in the first half. He missed two shots before returning to play. Williams then wore a medical boot when he left the field.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and left guard Aaron Banks are not scheduled to practice. Greenlaw missed the 49ers’ Week 6 game against the Browns with a hamstring injury. The 49ers’ defense allowed a season-worst 160 yards without Greenlaw in the lineup.

