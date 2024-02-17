CJ Stroud's agency told the NFL that his prospects would pass all prior perception tests

CJ Stroud's agency sent a letter to the NFL. (Photo by Mike Erman/Getty Images)

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud made warnings about pre-NFL cognitive test results look foolish this season, and now the agency representing him is taking things a step further.

Athletes First is reportedly directing its 2024 prospects to abandon all IQ tests in light of the leak of Stroud's low scores. While the agency does not represent any of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft class, the decision could very well influence other firms to follow the example of their clients.

“After much internal discussion, the agents at Athletes First directed our draft to respectfully pass participation in any cognitive or psychological testing during the pre-draft process (e.g. AIQ, S2, etc.),” the company wrote in an email. To NFL clubs The athlete earned it. “We are aware that many of your teams use these tests or protocols as part of their lead evaluation process, however, our recent experience with these tests has been less than positive. Specifically, the leaking of some results and performance publicly in the past year demonstrates a lack of confidentiality.” It's true when it comes to these tests. It's not right that a player's intelligence, ability or mental processing should be subject to public discussion and ridicule. No other job interview carries the same scrutiny.

Agency prospects will still go through “pre-standard physical activities and any football-based or film review interviews,” according to the letter cited by The Athletic.

It comes after Stroud reportedly scored 18 out of 100 in the S2 test, leading to damaging speculation about his mental aptitude for the sport. NFL teams have used the S2 since 2016, mostly for quarterbacks.

“I'm not one to be tested. I play football,” Stroud said in the wake of all the criticism. “At the end of the day, I have nothing to prove to anyone, so I'm not going to sit here and explain how I approach football. The people who pick things up know what I can do, so that's all I care about.”

The Texans selected Stroud with the No. 2 pick out of Ohio State — a smart choice, as Stroud led the team to the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season. He did so while posting a memorable campaign that won the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award. But in some moments, he looked like the best player in the league, completing 63.9% of his passes for 4,108 yards, 167 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns over 15 games with five interceptions.

Meanwhile, No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young struggled at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. He reportedly scored a 98 on the test. The Indianapolis Colts selected quarterback Anthony Richardson fourth overall, and he reportedly scored 79 points. There's no point in drawing too many conclusions about the seasons these signal-callers have had, as injuries and surrounding personnel have created very different circumstances for each of them.

Ultimately, whoever leaked the test results comes out looking the worst in the situation. Although the inventors eventually told Wall Street Journal That Stroud's results could have been invalid, the feedback was too little, too late.