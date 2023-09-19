Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is out for the season after a knee injury

Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb will likely miss the season after he was carted off the field during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night following a severe knee injury.

“Nick suffered a serious knee injury,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. Post-match briefing Monday night. He added: “He is a great footballer as we know, but he is an even better person, so we will support him every step along the way.”

Chubb was hit by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the second quarter of Monday’s game and his left knee went inboard. NFL.com mentioned. Chubb was seen clutching his leg in pain and paramedics ran onto the field. He was quickly taken off the field and ruled out of the game.

Read more

Stefanski wasn’t sure how many ligaments the 27-year-old Georgia athlete tore.

When asked if he expected Chubb to miss this season, Stefanski said: “I do.”

Chubb injured the same knee during his college career at Georgia in 2015; In this case he had torn his MCL, LCL and PCL, according to espn.

“It’s a blow to the entire team and we don’t want his injury to be in vain,” Myles Garrett with the team said in a post-match player statement. Press Conference. “We have to move forward, that’s what he wants us to do. And if he has any choice in the matter, that’s what he’ll do. I just have to keep fighting and use him as motivation.”

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said Chubb’s injury prompted “a lot of flashbacks to a previous injury he had in college.”

Recommended

“It was tough, honestly,” he told reporters after the match. “I know he doesn’t have a ‘C’ on his jersey, but he’s a leader. He’s a leader. He’s the definition of this team, this city, and this organization. We’ve got some holes to fill.”

Well wishes have poured in on social media for Chubb.

Read more

Basketball icon LeBron James chirp “Damn man!!!! Nick Chubb. Praying for the best ever.”

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson chirp: “Prayers for Nick Chubb.”

“Love you Nick…our prayers,” Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield wrote on social media. Meanwhile, former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. wrote: “Pray for my brother Chubb.”