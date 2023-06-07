June 8, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Damian Lillard cites heat and networking as an acceptable business destination

Joy Love June 7, 2023 2 min read

The All-Stars expect to stay in Portland, but complete Miami and Brooklyn

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard expects to be in Portland when the 2023-24 NBA season begins, but also says he would be interested in joining the Miami Heat or Brooklyn Networks The possibility must arise. After appearing on Showtime Sports’ “The Last Stand,” Lillard candidly answers about his future in Portland. The featured discussion begins just after the 49:00 mark.

While Lillard was clear that Portland remains his home, while discussing hypothetical trade scenarios, he expresses his appreciation for Heat center Bam Adebayo and Nets winger Mikal Bridges. He also describes Miami and Brooklyn’s rosters as “capable.”

The 32-year-old put up a career-best 32.2 points per game last season after returning from abdominal surgery. Despite this, the Blazers missed the playoffs for the second year in a row, fueling speculation about Lillard’s happiness, and sometimes even his fitness, in Portland. The Blazers have the third overall pick in 2023 NBA Draft. They are expected to seek commercial offers for this asset, in an effort to provide veteran assistance for Lillard. Failing that, Lillard has already scored against being part of the rebuilding movement in Portland.

The Heat have few assets with which to lure the Blazers into a trade for the veteran guard, but the Nets have a plethora of recruiting and player picks, both of their own and those acquired from midseason deals for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last season.

Read more

See also  Can Sean Payton and Tom Brady join forces in Carolina?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Arun Qazi is on the list of people with a toe injury

June 7, 2023 Joy Love
5 min read

TUF 31 Results Video, Full Episode. 2 Abstract | McGregor vs. Chandler

June 7, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Eli de la Cruz called up the Reds

June 6, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Jodie Comer Cancels ‘Prima Facie’ Presentation Date Due to Poor Air Quality in NYC – Deadline

June 7, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Damian Lillard cites heat and networking as an acceptable business destination

June 7, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

Apple removes $99 dev account requirement for the first beta of iOS 17 and macOS 14 – Ars Technica

June 7, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

Volvo’s new EX30 electric SUV will also be its cheapest car

June 7, 2023 Cheryl Riley