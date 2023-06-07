Damian Lillard cites heat and networking as an acceptable business destination

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard expects to be in Portland when the 2023-24 NBA season begins, but also says he would be interested in joining the Miami Heat or Brooklyn Networks The possibility must arise. After appearing on Showtime Sports’ “The Last Stand,” Lillard candidly answers about his future in Portland. The featured discussion begins just after the 49:00 mark.

While Lillard was clear that Portland remains his home, while discussing hypothetical trade scenarios, he expresses his appreciation for Heat center Bam Adebayo and Nets winger Mikal Bridges. He also describes Miami and Brooklyn’s rosters as “capable.”

The 32-year-old put up a career-best 32.2 points per game last season after returning from abdominal surgery. Despite this, the Blazers missed the playoffs for the second year in a row, fueling speculation about Lillard’s happiness, and sometimes even his fitness, in Portland. The Blazers have the third overall pick in 2023 NBA Draft. They are expected to seek commercial offers for this asset, in an effort to provide veteran assistance for Lillard. Failing that, Lillard has already scored against being part of the rebuilding movement in Portland.

The Heat have few assets with which to lure the Blazers into a trade for the veteran guard, but the Nets have a plethora of recruiting and player picks, both of their own and those acquired from midseason deals for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last season.

