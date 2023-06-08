June 9, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Heat’s Tyler Herro has yet to be allowed back from his broken hand

Joy Love June 8, 2023 2 min read

Nick FriedelESPN staff writerJune 8, 2023, 02:43 PM ET2 minutes to read

Erik Spoelstra: Tyler Hero has yet to be cleared from the games

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra explains the steps Tyler Herro must take in order to get back on the court.

miami – Heat guard Tyler Hero has not been allowed to play in the NBA Finals, coach Erik Spoelstra said Thursday, as he continues to recover from a fractured right hand.

Herro is going through all the necessary steps, Spoelstra said after Thursday’s practice, but he was unable to get past the final hurdle with Game 4 scheduled for Friday night.

“That’s just part of the process,” Spoelstra said. “You have to go through phases. The first part was just shooting, then movement, then contact with coaches, and then the next level of contact in practice.”

The Heat trails the Denver Nuggets 2-1 in a best-of-seven series.

Hero, who broke his hand during the quarterfinals of Game 1 of the quarterfinals against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 16, has been ramping up his training for more than a week.

“He’s obviously been great at what we’ve done all year,” Heat star Jimmy Butler said. “But I think his spirits are really high. He’s doing everything he can to come back and help. I don’t know where he is in the process, but I see him working. I see him smiling. I see him around the guys, which is good for him and better for us.”

“We want him to compete with us abroad. We always have. We always will. But whenever he’s ready, he’ll come back, and he’ll be better than ever.”

See also  Western notes: Suns, Eaton, Durant, McGee, Kings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Damian Lillard cites heat and networking as an acceptable business destination

June 7, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

Arun Qazi is on the list of people with a toe injury

June 7, 2023 Joy Love
5 min read

TUF 31 Results Video, Full Episode. 2 Abstract | McGregor vs. Chandler

June 7, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

6 min read

Big crowds in Nashville and ‘uncountable’ drink sales

June 8, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Scientists extract a kilometer of rock from Earth’s mantle in a record-breaking mission

June 8, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Heat’s Tyler Herro has yet to be allowed back from his broken hand

June 8, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

General Motors is investing $500 million in the new Cadillac Escalade, and other SUVs

June 8, 2023 Cheryl Riley