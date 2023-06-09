Randy Vasquez throws a scoreless walk in the Yankees win

NEW YORK — Minors rookie Randy Vasquez returned to pitch in a dominant 5 2/3 innings and the Yankees rode long runs from Jiliber Torres and Billy McKinney to secure a split doubleheader on Thursday with a 3-0 victory over the White Sox in the Night’s Cup. .
Called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as the Bombers’ 27th man for a double bill that necessitated a Wednesday delay due to poor air quality, Vásquez limited Chicago to two hits in 86 efforts. It was Right’s second major league game, following their May 26 outing against the Padres.
The Yankees dropped the opening double sheet on Thursday, 6-5. Luis Severino allowed four runs and six hits over five innings pitched, including home runs by Jake Burger, Louis Robert Jr. and Yon Moncada.
Severino walked two and struck out six, throwing 55 of 86 batters. It was the second straight game in which Severino was hit, after he allowed a season-high seven home runs to the Dodgers on June 2 in Los Angeles. Severino only landed one whiff on 18 swings in the fastball.
“I’m not 100 percent sure what’s going on, but the bottom line is I need to fix it,” Severino said. “I can’t go out there and give up three keepers every time I get the ball. I need to fix it quickly.”
When Vasquez blanketed Chicago in the early frames of Game 2 on Thursday, the Yanks made some good swings against Mike Clevinger, who was hit for three runs in 5.mw-parser-output .sr-only{border:0;clip:rect(0,0,0,0);height:1px;margin:-1px;overflow:hidden;padding:0;position:absolute;width:1px;white-space:nowrap} ⁄ innings.
Torres launched a two-run homer to left center in the fourth inning, his tenth blast of the year, and McKinney added a solo homer in the fifth inning. McKinney is among the group that can see playing time as Aaron Judge fixes his right toe.
