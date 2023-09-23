College football scores, games and updates

Now, you already know what the day holds. Week 4 offers the most loaded college football slate in recent memory with six matchups ranked by seed, and that’s not even including the Florida State-Clemson game that had everyone on the edge of their seats earlier in the day.

There will be great football matches to watch from morning until evening, so get ready and stay with us throughout this entire epic day.

Here’s what we’re keeping a close eye on on Saturday (all times ET, odds via BetMGM):

Time: 3:30 PM | TV: ABC | Line: Oregon -20.5 | Total: 70.5

Deion Sanders and Colorado will face their biggest test of the season so far on Saturday with this trip to Eugene to take on Oregon. The Buffs won just one game last fall, but are off to a hot 3-0 start under Sanders’ watch. His son, Shedeur, is putting up impressive numbers at quarterback, but the Buffs will be without star duo Travis Hunter for several weeks after he was injured in the doubleheader win over Colorado State. Meanwhile, Oregon State also started 3-0 with wins over Portland State, Texas Tech and Hawaii. Through three games, quarterback Bo Nix has thrown for 893 yards and eight touchdowns while completing 77.6% of his attempts.

Time: 3:30 PM | TV: Fox | Font: UTA -4.5 | Total: 52.5

UCLA was flying under the radar in a loaded Pac-12. It didn’t take long for five-star true freshman Dante Moore to step in as the Bruins’ starting QB. He had some learning moments, but he also showed what made him a desirable prospect. However, UCLA’s competition through three weeks was not very strong and Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium proved to be one of the toughest road courses in the country. Dating back to the 2018 season, Utah has won 28 of its last 30 home games. And to make things even tougher at UCLA, the Utes could see quarterback Cam Rising make his first appearance of the season after suffering a torn ACL in the Rose Bowl last season.

Time: 3:30 PM | TV: CBS| Line: Alabama-7 | Total: 55.5

What’s going on with Alabama? The Crimson Tide struggled mightily on offense in a 17-3 win over South Florida as quarterback snaps were split between Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson. Neither has been particularly impressive, and now Nick Saban says he’ll return to original starter Jalen Milroe for the SEC opener against Ole Miss. On the Ole Miss side, Lane Kiffin is desperately hoping for a win over Saban, his old boss. The Rebels were dealing with some injuries early in the season but quarterback Jackson Dart appears to be much improved compared to last season.

Time: 7:30 PM | TV: NBC | Font: OSU -3 | Total: 55.5

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is 48-6 since taking over as head coach full-time, but losing to Michigan in back-to-back years and coming off an agonizing exit in the CFP semifinals last year puts more scrutiny on him. The Buckeyes started out 3-0, but working with new starting QB Kyle McCord has been a process. How will he handle his first challenging road environment? On the other hand, this is one of the biggest games at Notre Dame Stadium in years and a big opportunity for second-year coach Marcus Freeman. The Irish are off to an impressive 4-0 start in 2023 led by quarterback Sam Hartman, who has been a huge upgrade at the position from years past.