College Football Scores, Schedule: LSU vs. Texas A&M in Action, NCAA Top 25 Rankings, Today’s Matchups

We’ve arrived at the final Saturday of college football in the 2022 regular season, and with it comes a buffet of rivalry as teams across the country race for championship qualification, bragging rights, and a happy start to their off seasons. There are also larger ramifications in some cases as the College Football Playoff picture remains precarious with just over a week remaining until the four-team home field is revealed.
The action begins with a bang at noon ET with the top three teams in action as No. 1 Georgia hosts Georgia Tech and Ohio State hosts No. 3 Michigan in a seismic rivalry. Also slated to compete this afternoon is No. 8 Clemson, which is hanging on to CFP’s slim hopes as it hosts rival South Carolina.
In the afternoon, the always entertaining Iron Bowl comes on CBS as No. 7 Alabama hosts Auburn. At the same time. No. 25 Louisville travels to Kentucky and No. 9 Oregon plays No. 21 Oregon State in a game the Ducks need to win if they are going to play in the Pac-12 next week. Finally, the evening window was marked by No. 15 USC’s trip to No. 15 Notre Dame and No. 5 LSU’s trip to Texas A&M. The disorder in either case could have major ramifications for the CFP.
CBS Sports will be here every step of the way keeping you up to date with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day.
College football scores, table: Week 13
No. 1 Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14 – ESPN – GameTracker
No. 3 Michigan 45, No. 2 Ohio State 23 – Takeaway, recap
South Carolina 31, No. 8 Clemson 30 – Takeaway, recap
No. 7 Alabama 49, Auburn 27 – Takeaway, recap
No. 21 Oregon State 38, No. 9 Oregon State 34 – a summary
No. 4 TCU 62, Iowa State 14- a summary
No. 11 Penn State 35, Michigan State 16- GameTracker
No. 5 LSU at Texas A&M – ESPN – GameTracker
No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC – ABC – Live updates
No. 10 Tennessee at Vanderbilt – SEC Network – GameTracker
Kansas at No. 12 Kansas State – 8 p.m. on Fox
