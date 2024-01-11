COLORFUL introduces the new NVIDIA RTX 40 SUPER graphics cards

COLORFUL introduces the new NVIDIA RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards

Shenzhen, China, January 9y2024 – Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand of gaming PC components, gaming laptops and HiFi audio products, has launched its range of new NVIDIA RTX SUPER series graphics cards. Included in the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB, and GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12GB graphics card lineup are the Vulcan, Neptune, Advanced, Ultra W, and Battle-Ax series models. The new NVIDIA RTX 40 SUPER Series graphics cards will use the new 12v-2×6 connector standard, which is an improved version of the 12VHPWR connector.

The new GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs are the perfect way to experience AI on PC. Specialized AI Tensor Cores deliver up to 836 AI TOPS to deliver transformative AI capabilities in gaming, creativity and everyday productivity. PC gamers demand the best visual quality, and NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) ultra-resolution, frame generation, ray reconstruction and ray tracing combine to deliver stunning worlds. With DLSS, seven out of eight pixels can be generated by AI, accelerating full ray tracing by up to 4x with better image quality.

iGem Vulcan series

Following the popularity of all-white gaming PCs, COLORFUL launches the SUPER Series with the iGame Vulcan and Vulcan W models. The Vulcan Series features the iGame Smart LCD Display, a removable display that users can place on the graphics card or on the included display dock. The iGame Smart LCD display provides creative customization of your gaming setup as it can display real-time monitoring status, images or GIFs. Aside from the flexible and customizable display, the iGame Vulcan Series' sports RGB lighting is fully customizable via the iGame app.

Key Features

One Overclocking Switch: A conveniently placed button on the back of the I/O module activates the overclocking function to boost performance quickly and easily without having to open the software.

Hurricane Scythe Blades: Three Hurricane Scythe Blade fans provide fan heat dissipation through improved airflow compared to the previous generation fan blade design.

iGame Smart LCD: A removable magnetic display that can be mounted to the graphics card or to the included display base. The screen has a resolution of 800 x 216 pixels – and is fully customizable via the iGame Center app to display real-time monitoring numbers, custom images, GIFs and more.

Display Stand: A display stand is an external docking accessory that users can place on their desks or on top of the chassis that holds the iGame Smart LCD display. The display base connects to the monitor via a USB cable.

Vulcan Support Frame: Vulcan Support Frame enhances the stability and structural rigidity of the entire graphics card. This eliminates the risk of bending and warping as it supports the weight of the card.

Hollow Back Panel: Hollow back panel design allows airflow to pass freely through the heatsink. This design significantly improves heat dissipation compared to traditional GPU air cooling designs.

iGame Accessories: The Vulcan Series comes with a range of accessories including screen wipes, white gloves and a screwdriver.

model: iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Super Vulcan OC 16GB iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Vulcan W 16GB iGame GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Vulcan W OC 12GB Coda cores: 10240 8448 7168 Game hour: 2295MHz 2340MHz 1980 MHz Clock boost: 2640MHz 2610MHz 2670MHz memory: 16 GB 16 GB 12 GB Memory type: GDDR6X GDDR6X GDDR6X Memory bandwidth 736 GB/s 672 GB/s 504 GB/s Power connector 1 x 16-pin PCIe 1 x 16-pin PCIe 1 x 16-pin PCIe Card dimensions (length*width*height*) 336.9*140.9*70.4mm 336.9*144.5*60.1mm 336.9*144.5*60.1 Show output 3xDisplayPort, 1x HDMI 3xDisplayPort, 1x HDMI 3x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI

iGame Neptune series

The iGame Neptune Series features an all-in-one, high-performance liquid thermal solution that enables overclocking at low noise levels. The 4080 SUPER comes with a 360mm radiator while the 4070 Ti SUPER comes with a 240mm radiator. The liquid cooling solution provides exceptional heat dissipation while reducing the size of the graphics card to a compact 2-slot form factor. iGame Neptune Series graphics cards feature RGB lighting, fully customizable via the iGame app.

Key Features

One Overclocking Switch: A conveniently placed button on the back of the I/O module activates the overclocking function to boost performance quickly and easily without having to open the software.

Slim 2-Slot Form Factor: Slim 2-slot PCI form factor fits most computer builds.

Liquid Cooling: You can take advantage of the superior cooling performance of liquid cooling to increase operating speed at lower noise levels.

Full Cover Copper Water Block: High performance full cover copper water block covers the GPU, memory and other important components of the graphics card.

model: iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Super Neptune OC 16GB iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Neptune OC 16 GB Coda cores: 10240 8448 Game hour: 2295 2340 Clock boost: 2640 2680 memory: 16 GB 16 GB Memory type: GDDR6X GDDR6X Memory bandwidth 736 GB/s 672 GB/s Power connector 1 x 16-pin PCIe 1 x 16-pin PCIe Card dimensions (length*width*height*) 240*155.6*40.5mm 240*155.6*40.5mm Show output 3xDisplayPort, 1x HDMI 3xDisplayPort, 1x HDMI

Advanced iGame series

The iGame Advanced Series features a sleek black on silver color scheme with a bright, eye-catching Gravity Rim on the larger center fan. iGame Advanced Series graphics cards feature RGB lighting, fully customizable via the iGame app.

Key Features

Gravity Rim: A redesigned version of the iGame Energy Core that creates a mysterious black hole effect.

Meteor Backplate: Sturdy metal backplate reduces PCB flex. An intricate iGame grid design has been added to the hollow back of the back panel to add aesthetics.

Hollow Back Panel: Hollow back panel design allows airflow to pass freely through the heatsink. This design significantly improves heat dissipation compared to traditional GPU air cooling designs.

Hurricane Scythe Blades: New fan blade design delivers superior airflow compared to the previous generation Storm Chaser fan design. The Advanced Series uses a three-fan cooler design with a larger center fan equipped with the Gravity Rim.

One Overclocking Switch: A conveniently located button on the back of the I/O module activates the overclocking function to boost performance quickly and easily without opening the software

model: iGame GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Advanced OC 16GB iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super advanced Ok 16 GB iGame GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Advanced OC 12GB Coda cores: 10240 8448 7168 Game hour: 2295 2340 1980 Clock boost: 2625 2685 2640 memory: 16 GB 16 GB 12 GB Memory type: GDDR6X GDDR6X GDDR6X Memory bandwidth 736 GB/s 672 GB/s 504 GB/s Power connector 1 x 16-pin PCIe 1 x 16-pin PCIe 1 x 16-pin PCIe Card dimensions (length*width*height*) 330.4*132.4*70.5mm 330.5*135*60mm 329*135*53.5mm Show output 3xDisplayPort, 1x HDMI 3xDisplayPort, 1x HDMI 3x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI

iGame Ultra W Series

Among our popular series of graphics cards, the iGame Ultra W Series features the popular Retro Pop Art holographic design and triple-fan thermal solution. iGame Ultra W Series graphics cards feature RGB lighting, fully customizable via the iGame app.

Key Features

ULTRA Retro RGB: Eye-catching and visible with the combination of holographic cover design and RGB lighting.

SUPER COOLING: Triple-fan cooler design with high-performance heatsink for fast heat dissipation. The 4080 SUPER Ultra W has seven composite heatpipes (5x6mm + 2x8mm), the 4070 Ti SUPER has six heatpipes (6x6mm), and the 4070 SUPER has four heatpipes (4x6mm).

One Overclocking Switch: A conveniently placed button on the back of the I/O module activates the overclocking function to boost performance quickly and easily without having to open the software.

Hollow Back Panel: Hollow back panel design allows airflow to pass freely through the heatsink. This design significantly improves heat dissipation compared to traditional GPU air cooling designs.

CUSTOMIZABLE RGB LIGHTING: ULTRA RGB lighting design is fully customizable using iGame Center software.

model: iGame GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Ultra W OC 16GB iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Ultra W OC 16GB iGame GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Ultra W OC 12GB Coda cores: 10240 8448 7168 Game hour: 2295 2340 1980 Clock boost: 2595 2655 2565 memory: 16 GB 16 GB 12 GB Memory type: GDDR6X GDDR6X GDDR6X Memory bandwidth 736 GB/s 672 GB/s 504 GB/s Power connector 1 x 16-pin PCIe 1 x 16-pin PCIe 1 x 16-pin PCIe Card dimensions (length*width*height*) 325*134.5*60mm 337*150*60mm 313.5*118.8*50.5 mm Show output 3xDisplayPort, 1x HDMI 3xDisplayPort, 1x HDMI 3x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI

Colorful Battle-Axe Series (NB EX).

The battle axe, also known as the NB-EX series, features an attractive black and red design. The NB-EX SUPER series uses a high-performance triple-fan cooler for exceptional cooling.

Key Features

Battle Axe Backplate: Improved backplate design provides structural rigidity and passive heat dissipation.

Hollow Back Panel: Hollow back panel design allows airflow to pass freely through the heatsink. This design significantly improves heat dissipation compared to traditional GPU air cooling designs.

model: GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER NB EX 16GB-V Color Graphics Card GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER NB EX Color 12GB-V Graphics Card Coda cores: 8448 7168 Base clock: 2340 1980 Clock boost: 2610 2475 memory: 16 GB 12 GB Memory type: GDDR6X GDDR6X Memory bandwidth 672 GB/s 504 GB/s Power connector 1 x 16-pin PCIe 1 x 16-pin PCIe Card dimensions (length*width*height*) 314.9*134.5*60.2mm 312.6*118.8*53.3mm Show output 3x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI 3x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI





