Colts vs. Patriots, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

We’re more than the halfway point of a season that the Patriots might actually want to see end. (Photo by Maddy Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddy Meyer via Getty Images)

We’re more than the halfway point in the NFL season, and one of the main questions New England Patriots fans are asking themselves is: How much worse will it get?

The Pats are 2-7. They keep sending quarterback Mac Jones there every week (even though he’s clearly not the answer) because they don’t have any better options. Golden Touch coach Bill Belichick appears to be gone once upon a time, as his game plans and decisions continue to backfire. New England hasn’t struggled like this in over 20 years.

There’s a chance they can turn things around against the Indianapolis Colts, but these Colts aren’t the contenders you’d expect. Even though they had to go with Gardner Minshew as their starting quarterback since Anthony Richardson was taken out of the first round of the season with a shoulder injury, they put up a bit of a fight. Minshew is a player, snapping a three-game losing streak against the Carolina Panthers last week to move the Colts to 4-5 on the season.

The Patriots aren’t as bad as the Panthers, but they’re close. With the NFL roster coming to a close with this final game in Frankfurt, will the Pats start to crawl out of the hole they have dug for themselves? Or will the Colts punish a very bad team for the second week in a row?

