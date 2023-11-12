November 12, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Colts vs. Patriots, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Colts vs. Patriots, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Joy Love November 12, 2023 2 min read

We’re more than the halfway point in the NFL season, and one of the main questions New England Patriots fans are asking themselves is: How much worse will it get?

The Pats are 2-7. They keep sending quarterback Mac Jones there every week (even though he’s clearly not the answer) because they don’t have any better options. Golden Touch coach Bill Belichick appears to be gone once upon a time, as his game plans and decisions continue to backfire. New England hasn’t struggled like this in over 20 years.

There’s a chance they can turn things around against the Indianapolis Colts, but these Colts aren’t the contenders you’d expect. Even though they had to go with Gardner Minshew as their starting quarterback since Anthony Richardson was taken out of the first round of the season with a shoulder injury, they put up a bit of a fight. Minshew is a player, snapping a three-game losing streak against the Carolina Panthers last week to move the Colts to 4-5 on the season.

The Patriots aren’t as bad as the Panthers, but they’re close. With the NFL roster coming to a close with this final game in Frankfurt, will the Pats start to crawl out of the hole they have dug for themselves? Or will the Colts punish a very bad team for the second week in a row?

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from the Week 10 contest between the Colts and Patriots.

See also  Battling Patriots attack in training camp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

American soccer legend Megan Rapinoe was knocked out due to injury in her final match during the NFL Finals

November 12, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

UVA RB performs spine surgery in Louisville

November 12, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Browns Roster: To upgrade fan-favorite WR vs. Ravens according to report

November 11, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

3 min read

See Kate Middleton’s Anniversary Sunday fashions through the years

November 12, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Mars rocks keep colliding with Earth, but something doesn’t add up

November 12, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Colts vs. Patriots, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

November 12, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 5 get November 2023 security update in the USA

November 12, 2023 Len Houle