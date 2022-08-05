August 6, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Comply with China's naming rules

Comply with China’s naming rules

Frank Tomlinson August 5, 2022 2 min read

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

As the Chinese communist government continues to act thorny in the wake of the House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi Last visit to TaiwanApple urges its suppliers to make sure any shipments from Taiwan to China are labeled in strict compliance with Chinese customs regulations regarding how the island is named.

It’s a critical time for Apple, as it prepares to launch the next generation of iPhones this fall, and suppliers are currently assembling various components for the new smartphones.

According to a report by Nikki AsiaPelosi’s visit “raised fears of growing trade barriers,” leaving Apple concerned about “potential disruptions” if important shipments are delayed or even blocked at customs due to a failure to appease Chinese label demands:

Apple told suppliers on Friday that China has begun to strictly enforce a longstanding rule that Taiwan-made parts and components must be labeled as made in either “Taiwan, China” or “Chinese Taipei,” people familiar with the matter told Nikkei Asia. . , the language that indicates that the island is part of China…

The sources added that the use of the phrase “Made in Taiwan” in any forms, documents or cartons for the import declaration may cause shipments to be detained and examined by Chinese customs. One of the sources said the penalties for violating such a rule are a fine of up to 4,000 yuan ($592) or, in the worst case scenario, refusal of the shipment.

This presents a dilemma for suppliers who need to ship materials, components or parts from Taiwan to China, however, since the democratically governed island also requires that all exports be labeled product of origin, which means they must carry the words “Taiwan” or “Republic of China” , the island’s official name, according to suppliers and logistics companies.

It’s not a hypothetical problem, but one that actually occurs. Shipments from Taiwan to facilities operated by Pegatron, the iPhone assembly company, in Suzhou, China were “held for review Thursday while Chinese officials checked import declaration forms and cartons to determine whether they were marked as “Taiwan” or “Republic of China”. Nikki Asia reported.

See also  Russian man says his mother disowned him for not supporting the invasion of Ukraine

A senior Pegatron executive was among several Taiwanese chip industry leaders who attended the luncheon with Pelosi hosted by the Taiwanese president. Tsai Ing-wen On Wednesday, the report indicated, perhaps highlighting another reason the company has found itself under increased scrutiny.

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

White House summons Chinese ambassador to reprimand him over Taiwan’s reaction

August 5, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
4 min read

China fires missiles over Taiwan for the first time as Beijing responds to Pelosi’s visit

August 5, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

A huge crater has been discovered in Chile near a mining site: NPR

August 4, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

John Leguizamo Criticizes James Franco’s Representation of Fidel Castro: He’s Not Latino!

August 5, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Tonga volcano released an unprecedented amount of water into the atmosphere

August 5, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow still camped despite being out indefinitely after appendectomy

August 5, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

ChromeOS 104 is released with a new dark theme and automatic transitions

August 5, 2022 Len Houle