Corona virus live in France: the epidemic is getting stronger

Govt. This Tuesday evening, Public Health France announced that 19,778 people in France have been diagnosed with covid disease. For the first time in several months, the number of pollutants is close to 20,000: the epidemic continues to grow in the region.

This Tuesday evening, November 16, Public Health France announced new figures Evolution of the corona virus in France. Thus, 19,778 additional cases have been reported. This is 7,302 more people than last Tuesday.

Evolution of the corona virus in France. Thus, 19,778 additional cases have been reported. This is 7,302 more people than last Tuesday. With an increased incidence rate of 4.22 points (104.62 cases per 100,000 citizens) in 24 hours, the epidemic is progressing well in the region. “We are restarting the cycle of the virus,” said Professor Bruno Lina. Ruth Elkrief will be the guest of honor at the LCI this Tuesday evening, with the Professor of Biology scheduled. In addition, he explained, “We are in a very critical period because we are entering a cold period.”

French officials have repeatedly told those who want to hear that they need a vaccine to get out of the crisis. 50-64 people can now make an appointment to inject a third dose of one of the anti-govt vaccines.

50-64 people can now make an appointment to inject a third dose of one of the anti-govt vaccines. Former French boxing champion Julie Le Guillard has died this Tuesday, Nov. 16, from complications caused by covit. The 31-year-old was admitted to Marseille Hospital for two months.

According to the latest data from Public Health France, 19,778 new corona virus cases were detected on Tuesday, November 16, 24 hours, or 16,537 cases less than the previous day and, above all, 7,032 cases more than last Monday. The seven-day average case rose to 10,219, up from 10,172 the previous day. 647 new hospital admissions, 16 more than the previous day and 238 more than last week are worrying. The measured rating is here:

7,310,664 cases were confirmed by PCR (including nursing home), i.e. 19,778 more

219,002 cases on Ehpad, i.e. 1 more case

A total of 118,247 deaths (including nursing homes), a further 47

The hospital had 91,345 deaths, or 47 deaths

Currently 7,535 people have been admitted to the hospital, i.e. 174 people

1,277 are currently in intensive care, i.e. 20 more

647 new additions to the hospital, or 16 more in 24 hours, 135 in intensive care or nine less than the previous day

431,216 people were discharged from the hospital, i.e. 405 people

Test positive ratio: 3.69%, or 0.10 points higher

Incidence rate: 104.62 cases / 100,000, or 4.22 points higher

According to The last epidemiological point France’s Public Health Service (SPF), released on Thursday, November 11, stated that “the circulation of SARS-CoV-2 has accelerated in the metropolitan area, with a strong increase in the incidence of the disease.

According to The last epidemiological point France's Public Health Service (SPF), released on Thursday, November 11, stated that "the circulation of SARS-CoV-2 has accelerated in the metropolitan area, with a strong increase in the incidence of the disease.

The number of hospital admissions is increasing. As of the date of approval, there were 1,691 new hospitals in W44 (+ 2% compared to W43, + 13% between W42 and W43) and 418 new additions in critical care services (-3% compared to S43, between + 13% between S42 and S43); Note that the data of S44 is not integrated.

As of the date of approval, there were 1,691 new hospitals in W44 (+ 2% compared to W43, + 13% between W42 and W43) and 418 new additions in critical care services (-3% compared to S43, between + 13% between S42 and S43); Note that the data of S44 is not integrated. The delta variant of the corona virus is still prevalent in France. Detected 100% by sorting during recent Flash studies.

Detected 100% by sorting during recent Flash studies. Vaccination against Govt-19 is still in progress: As of November 9, 76.6% of the population had at least one dose, 75% of the complete vaccine and 5.9% of the booster dose, and the vaccine coverage of the Govt vaccine was estimated.

Scientific Council, In a statementReleased on October 6, the corona virus predicts two scenarios for an outbreak. Under favorable conditions, the infection is under control and vaccine protection is adjusted according to new knowledge of vaccine efficacy consistency. Govt-19 infection may be a latent threat, but under control. Then it will take on an increasingly seasonal nature and regeneration of infections can be expected by giving booster doses to vulnerable people if needed. Under less favorable conditions, a Covit-19 variant emerges after the delta variant. Derived from the delta subtype (some already exist, but not developed), the known variant with immune survival, which has become more widespread competitive among immunocompromised populations, or new variants from countries that do not have adequate vaccine protection. The intense cycle of the virus supports the emergence of new mutations, this variation disrupting the control of the infection, so it does not change seasonally.

Follow the evolution of the corona virus in your town using the map below. Click a field to display a list of municipalities. Find all the details in this mapping and the whole point by city and department wise Our article on the map of Covid in France.

Since mid-October 2020, Public Health France has been communicating event data (number of cases per 100,000 citizens) at the municipal level. At this point the figures are reported on a scale (10, 20, 50, 150, 250, 500, 1000 cases per 100,000 population). The data are expressed in a rolling week, i.e. they are calculated on day D from tests performed 3 to 9 days ago. To access information related to the corona virus in your municipality, enter its name Search engine Or click its field on the map below.

As a reminder, the incidence rate corresponds to the number of new cases of Govt-19 infection over a one-week period compared to the total population of a region (country, region, sector or municipality). This indicator is typically expressed in the number of cases per 100,000 citizens. The screening rate gives the total number of people tested for the corona virus during that period. It is often expressed over 100,000 citizens. Finally, the test positive ratio gives the percentage of positive tests for the corona virus compared to the total number of tests performed during that period.