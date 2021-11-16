Fighting broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region

New violence, a year after a deadly war. Fighting erupted on Tuesday (November 16) near the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region between Armenia and Azerbaijan. “Losses” Human rights and positions on the Armenian side.

“Armenians killed and wounded in attack by Azerbaijani forces on Armenian positions”, The Armenian Ministry of Defense, said without giving any figures. He said Yerevan had also lost control “Two military positions” In conflicts.

Armenia also said it did“Significant losses” Human rights for the forces of Azerbaijan, along with it “Fighting continues, their intensity does not diminish”. Yerevan said it was used by the Azerbaijani army “Cannons and Weapons of Various Skills”. After the fighting broke out on Tuesday, Armenia, a member of the Moscow-led coalition, said it had asked Russia for help.

The clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted several weeks later, raising fears of a resumption of the bloody war, which last year saw the two rival Caucasian nations clash in the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave. Only populated by Armenians since the 1990s wars and claimed by Azerbaijan.

The six-week conflict, which took place in the fall of 2020, killed more than 6,500 people and ended in a crushing defeat for Armenia, forcing them to abandon many of the glacier-forming areas around the separatist region. This defeat came as a shock to a large section of the Armenian population, and still shakes the political scene in this country today.

European Council President Charles Michel summons Armenian and Azerbaijani officials this afternoon “Emergency Reduction” And one “Complete ceasefire”.

The head of the twenty-seven-member organization, which met with Armenian Prime Minister Nicole Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, said in a tweet that the EU was working with the two allies. “Overcome Tensions” At a glance “Fertile and Sustainable South Caucasus”.