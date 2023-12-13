Countries at the COP28 climate summit agree to move away from fossil fuels

For the first time since countries began meeting three decades ago to address climate change, diplomats from nearly 200 countries have agreed to a global compact that explicitly calls for a “transition away from fossil fuels” such as oil, gas and coal that are dangerously warming the planet.

The comprehensive agreement, which comes during the hottest year in recorded history, was reached on Wednesday after two weeks of fierce debate at the UN climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. European leaders and many of the countries most vulnerable to climate-fueled extreme weather have been urging language calling for a complete “phase-out” of fossil fuels. But this proposal faced strong opposition from major oil exporters such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq, as well as fast-developing countries such as India and Nigeria.

In the end, negotiators reached a compromise: The new agreement calls on countries to accelerate the global transition away from fossil fuels this decade “in a fair, orderly and equitable manner,” and to stop adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere entirely by mid-century. It also calls on countries to triple the amount of renewable energy, such as wind and solar, installed worldwide by 2030 and to reduce emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas.

While previous UN climate agreements have urged countries to reduce emissions, they have avoided explicitly referring to the phrase “fossil fuels”, even though burning oil, gas and coal is the main cause of global warming.