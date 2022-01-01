Covid-19 cases quadrupled in four days

The infection rate is exploding on the island, while the vaccine is progressing very slowly: less than one in two civilians have received the first injection.

The number of new cases of Govt-19 has quadrupled in four days in Guadeloupe.Above the warning threshold», The Regional Health Agency (ARS) and the province announced on Friday.

Read moreGovid: Macron declares “tough weeks” with vaccination but “real reasons for optimism”

As of December 31, the number of new cases collected in four days was 2,191 (543 cases in 7 days in the last week), and 18,300 were examined. 10-19 year olds and 20-39 year olds represent 65% of these new cases. A press release described the transition to the geriatric category.

⁇The positive rate was 10.4% and the incidence rate was 634 per 100,000 people in the last 7 rolling days. These rates are rising sharply and now the rates have gone beyond the warning limit in a few days. The spread of the virus is rapid», Text alarms.

Variation Omicron

46% of the models in Guadeloupe have the Omicron variant (67% of the samples in Saint-Martin and 88% of the samples in Saint-Barthélemy). Currently 11 “ClustersTracked in Guadeloupe and the North Islands (schools, hotels, nightclubs, bars, private parties).

Read moreOmigron: South Africa has surpassed the tide, good news for us?

From mid-July to mid-October, the Govt-19 epidemic caused a total of 822 deaths in the Guadeloupe, according to officials. The vaccine is progressing very slowly in Guadeloupe, with less than 47% of people over the age of 18 taking the first dose.

However, of the 16,500 health professionals who have been vaccinated, “Almost 94%“They”Compatibility“And”Half of the 6% who disagree are not bedridden caregivers“According to an ARS press release issued on Wednesday, one.”Support group for suspended employeesAiming to support employees subject to compulsory vaccination, it refused. The French Foreign Ministry announced last week that compulsory vaccination will be given to health workers in the Antilles.Hanging“On and after December 31”Move towards new business“One way”Re-training unit.