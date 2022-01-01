France puts America on the red list due to the progress of the Omigron variant

Find all of our live #covid_19 here

: Rarely undigested New Year’s Eve, “yellow underwear” is back on the street. According to a journalist from Brute, there is currently a protest going on in Paris, especially against the future immunization permits set by the government.

: Many political figures have criticized Agnes Pusin’s presence in a new ad in the Legion of Honor. Memoirs of Jean-Lynn Lacabell (RN), Florian Phillipot (Les Patriots) and Thomas Ports (associated with LFI) The indictment in the Govt management file.

#NOUVEL_AN On BFMTV, the “insurgent” deputy was outraged Former Health Minister Agnes Pusin has been promoted to the rank of Knight of the Legion of Honor., “Part of his ministry in bad times”. He sees it as a way of government “Self-Satisfaction” And “Self-reward” Despite a record “not good”.

: Epidemiologist Jean-Paul Stall warns that wearing a mask in public for 6 years is not mandatory. “Psychological effects” What would be such a result if it were to be sustainable over time.

: Since Monday, wearing a mask has been mandatory since the age of 6 in many places. Judgment of our Adviser Jimmy Mohammed, General Coach in his / her position: “A measure that is cheap, effective and helps control breakage.”

: Financial guarantee for the interruption of filming and television programs Will be extended until the end of March 2022, Ministry of Culture announces. Two funds were set up to quickly resume production by the end of spring 2020.

: Hello Lolo. No, so far, nothing new in this regard. But we will publicly post to you as soon as the information is reported. Happy New Year to you too!

: Hello FI and Happy New Year to you. Are there still no new government guidelines on isolating positive cases or micron variation related cases?

: It’s not a “Key rule change”, Which explains “Peace” The Prime Minister and his entourage explain the move. This is a criterion “Standard” The level of circulation of the virus among children aged 6-11 and children already wearing the mask at school from the first grade.

: L ‘It is mandatory to wear a mask from the age of 6 in some public places The announcement was not the subject of a press conference after the Health Care Council at the end of December. However this was taken during this meeting, Matignon assures franceinfo.

: Already 2pm, here’s a new point in this January 1 news:

Police 441 people were arrested In France last night, the Interior Ministry announced. In 2019, the number of vehicles set on fire fell from 1,316 to 874.

: This is noon, we are previewing the morning news:

New Year’s Eve is marked by events in Strasbourg and the Mulhouse 115 vehicles were set on fire and burnt And two policemen were lightly wounded. 47 people were arrested by the police.

⁇ “The coming weeks will be tough.” This is the warning that Emmanuel Macron put forward yesterday as he conveys his congratulations to the French people in reference to the Govt-19 epidemic. However, the head of state said to himself “Confidence” For the coming year. The full text of his speech can be found here.



: North Sebastien Hugo’s vice (LR) wants Govt-19 patients who have not been vaccinated and hospitalized to pay part of their care. Explains why France 3 Hauts-de-France.

: In the updated version of its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ), the Ministry of National Education explains Meetings between parents and teachers are now over “Not recommended” Due to infection. Also suggests “Press” School trips and excursions.

: The number of new cases of Govt-19 has quadrupled in four days in Guadeloupe, according to the Regional Health Agency and the Provincial Council. As of December 31, the number of new cases collected in four days was 2,191 (up from 543 cases in seven days last week) to 18,300. 10-19 year olds and 20-39 year olds account for 65% of these pollution.

: From January 3, children From the age of 6 you have to wear a mask in some public places, And not 11 years as before. The move, citing an order issued this morning in the official journal, calls for the need to wear a mask on public transport, public receptions, sports halls, places of worship and on public roads outside.

: Here are the main topics of this Saturday morning:

New Year’s night a “Strong performance” In Strasbourg, police arrested at least 30 people, a police source told the French Blue Alsace.

New post. According to figures released by Public Health France last night, 232,200 new cases have been identified in the last 24 hours. This represents an average of 141,291 cases per day over the past seven days.

