Live – Russian strikes from Belarus: kyiv accuses Minsk of wanting to “attract” war.

The Spanish government this Saturday announced a new nine billion euro aid package to mitigate the economic consequences of the conflict in Ukraine.

Presenting the move at a press conference in Madrid, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the direct assistance would last until the end of this year, if added to the six billion euros already taken in March. Total 15 billion euros or “more than one point in our country’s GDP”.

