Moscow says more than a thousand Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in Mariupol

: Attack on Ukraine should last only a few days. After all, this is what military strategists promised to Vladimir Putin. They did not expect Ukrainian oppositionAccording to the British newspaper The Times. In search of those responsible for the defeats of the war, a major purge is said to be underway, and one name shocks all Russians: a prison located in Lofordovo, southeast of Moscow.

: “1,026 Ukrainian soldiers of the 36th Marine Regiment voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender in the Ilyich metallurgical plant (…) in Mariupol.”The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

: In an excellent interview with FranceInfo, Robert Badinder, former keeper of the Seals He describes the war in Ukraine and its many massacres “War Crimes”. He also announced that he would vote for Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the presidential election.

Guest of the “4 Facts” this morning, Emmanuel Macron told himself Favorable for a period of seven years “But it is not valid for the next order”, Refers to the Presidential-Candidate. Not even that “Opposite” Full proportional representation in the National Assembly. If he is re-elected, he hopes “We can set up a cross-party commission with all political sensitivities and then submit our proposal for constitutional reform to both meetings, precisely updating and improving it.”He described. Follow our lives.

⁇ US President Joe Biden has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being present for the first time last night. A “Genocide” In Ukraine, A word previously used by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky but not used by the US administration. Emmanuel Macron has made it clear that he does not subscribe to the term and wants to continue. “Careful” With words used to describe the war in Ukraine. Follow our lives.

Will Salah Abdeslam hold Silence again ? The main culprit in the investigation into the November 13 attacks was arraigned late this afternoon “Abandoned“And in his four-month run.

Three years after the fire was extinguished, Notre-Dame de Paris has regained its original whiteness and is scheduled to reopen in 2024, thanks to the daily work of an army of artisans in the heart of the scaffolding. “Cleaning indoor dust and cabinets, walls and floors” Just like preparing the cabinets for their reconstruction, this should be completed as soon as possible. “Restored the cathedral to its original whiteness”, Welcomes the public institution responsible for the restoration project.

: “Unfortunately, we will not open humanitarian corridors today. In the Jaborzia region (south), the occupiers have blocked buses and in the Lukansk region (east) they are violating the ceasefire.”, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vareshchuk said in a telegram. He blames the Russians “Violation of the rules of international law”, This creates the situation “Dangerous”.

: On the contrary To his American counterpart Joe BidenEmmanuel Macron does not blame Vladimir Putin “Genocide”. “I will be careful with the rules”He promises and declares that this is the word “Makes sense”. “I want to keep trying to stop this war and rebuild peace: I do not know if the increase in words will help things “. However, he added “War Crimes” Made by Russian forces on Ukrainian soil.

: Russian forces continue to tighten their grip on Ukrainian soldiers “Surrounded and blocked” In Mariupol. Our journalist Benoit Jordine explains why the capture of the city is a strategic issue for Vladimir Putin and pro-Russian separatists.

: The Voice of the North Allocates multiple pages for hosts of Ukrainian refugees in the Nord and Pas-de-Calais, “Sometimes they ask the public authorities for help in dealing with the financial, administrative and material burdens of a reception that is longer than imagined.”





: Volodymyr Zelensky also proposed tonight in Moscow“To exchange” Ukrainian MP and businessman Viktor Medvetsuk, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been imprisoned in Russia for plotting to assassinate Ukrainians.

: Joe Biden first blames Vladimir Putin “Genocide” In Ukraine, the word was previously used by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky but not used by the US administration.. “It is increasingly clear that Putin is trying to destroy the notion of being a Ukrainian.” Created the President of the United States. Yes “Lawyers International”, Decide on eligibility for genocide “To me, it looks like”, He promised.

After Nicolas Sarkozy and Lionel Jospin, this is a time Robert Badinter to call for a vote for Emmanuel Macron. “The hour is so intense, the choice is so important”, The former justice minister told France Info. Clearly about the attack, the presidential candidate has been amplifying hiking and lengthy exchanges with civilians since Monday. This morning he will be the guest on “4 Facts” in France 2. Marine Le Pen was in Ure yesterday and will talk about France working in the Paris region today. Follow our lives.

ஜனாதிபதி US President Joe Biden has for the first time blamed his Russian President Vladimir Putin Lead a “Genocide” In Ukraine. The word was used by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky, but not by the US administration.

New York City Police The pursuit departed A man wearing a gas mask set off two smoke devices before firing into a tunnel during an emergency yesterday morning, injuring 23 people, including ten with bullets.

