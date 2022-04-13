At least 16 people have been injured in a shooting at a Brooklyn subway station, and the suspect is being sought.

What is there to know

At least 16 people were injured in a shooting at a New York subway in Brooklyn County on Tuesday morning, April 12 (afternoon in France), according to a recent report by New York authorities. Of the injured, ten were shot and five were in critical but stable condition, local police and firefighters said.

For now, the shooting is not considered a terrorist act City Police Chief Keyson Sewell. “Although this is an act of violence, we can say that we do not have life-threatening injuries.” A suspect is still being actively sought by law enforcement. This is done live.

Shooting at Brooklyn 36th Street Station. “At 8:27 a.m. (4:27 p.m. French time), an emergency call came to the police from someone who had been hit by a bullet.”Earlier, a spokesman for the New York Police Department asked the public to evacuate the area. According to several American media outlets, CNN and The New York Times, Police were looking for a man wearing a construction jacket (not green, and orange) before firing in the subway, citing a police representative.

Explosives were found. From “Non-induced explosives” The discovery was announced by a spokesman for the city’s fire brigade, who noted the presence of smoke, as evidenced by videos and photos taken by witnesses in the metro. According to the New York Police Department, Not there “Movable Explosives”.

An important safety device. Security has been beefed up at 36th Street and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn, near Sunset Park.

The White House has been monitoring progress. Announcing new anti-gun operations on Monday, Joe Biden said the shooting had been reported and that White House would assist New York officials, executive spokesman Jen Zaki said.