Some free train travel from September to the end of the year in response to inflation

The move, announced on Tuesday, follows a decision last month that allowed a 30% reduction in tickets for metros, buses and trams in Spain.

A strong move against the rising cost of living in Spain. Pedro Sánchez’s left-wing government has announced that some train journeys will be free from September 1 until the end of the year, the British newspaper noted. Guardian, Friday 15 July.

The measure applies to subscriptions offering multiple journeys on “Cercanías” trains, allowing local and regional journeys, as well as subscriptions for journeys of less than 300 kilometers on the Spanish company Renfe’s train network. “This measure promotes the use of public transport for safe, reliable, comfortable, economical and sustainable daily journeys in an environment of exceptionally high energy and fuel prices”, In a statement, Spanish Transport Minister Raquel Sánchez supported Jimenez.

The decision follows another move in June, a 30% cut in the price of metro, bus and tram tickets in Spain. “I know (…) it’s hard to come to the end of the month (due to rising cost of living)“, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also said Tuesday. “I want Spaniards to know that I am fully aware of the daily difficulties of the majority of people”, he added.