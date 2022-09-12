Cowboys’ Dak Prescott will miss several matches after sustaining a hand injury in the first week of the Buccaneers’ loss

/ Getty Images



The Cowboys Offense faltered almost all over itself throughout Sunday night’s opening match against pirate, even with Dak Prescott in the middle. But even Prescott couldn’t survive the evening from working alongside the alternate blockers and receivers, coming out of Dallas’s 19-3 loss with about six minutes remaining after taking several hits in the hand. Not only is Prescott back, with reserve Cooper Rush ending the match under position, but he will not be available for additional games. Team owner Jerry Jones reporters Next, Prescott will require surgery for a broken hand and miss several weeks.

QB’s hand made contact with the Bucs’ defenders in several plays in the second half, including following up on that rushing pass by Chuck Barrett. Evaluated by Team Doctor Dan Cooper, Per ProFootballTalkBefore leaving for the training room, he underwent x-rays. Officially, per Jerry Jones, the injury occurred above the thumb and behind the knuckle of Prescott’s hand.

Prescott told reporters after the match: “I thought it was a jammed finger, but I couldn’t catch the ball… I was told it was (a) (break) much cleaner than it could have been… … that’s obviously not what you want to hear.” It’s not the worst thing that has happened to me. It’s just another bump in the road, and I’ll keep moving forward….Let’s not panic. It’s one match.”

Prescott came into Sunday’s first-week game following an injury report after injuring his ankle earlier in the week, and his late-game departure came a year after his return from ankle and shoulder injuries ahead of the 2021 season. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy spoke early in This season about using Prescott’s legs more in 2022, with QB finally healthy, but it turns out the Pro Bowler wasn’t even able to create a passing rhythm against Tampa Bay. Behind a makeshift streak in which rookie Tyler Smith appears on the left tackle, he was sacked twice, hit more and only finished 14 of 29 throws before he was taken off.