September 12, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Cowboys' Dak Prescott will miss several matches after sustaining a hand injury in the first week of the Buccaneers' loss

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott will miss several matches after sustaining a hand injury in the first week of the Buccaneers’ loss

Joy Love September 12, 2022 2 min read
/ Getty Images

The Cowboys Offense faltered almost all over itself throughout Sunday night’s opening match against pirate, even with Dak Prescott in the middle. But even Prescott couldn’t survive the evening from working alongside the alternate blockers and receivers, coming out of Dallas’s 19-3 loss with about six minutes remaining after taking several hits in the hand. Not only is Prescott back, with reserve Cooper Rush ending the match under position, but he will not be available for additional games. Team owner Jerry Jones reporters Next, Prescott will require surgery for a broken hand and miss several weeks.

QB’s hand made contact with the Bucs’ defenders in several plays in the second half, including following up on that rushing pass by Chuck Barrett. Evaluated by Team Doctor Dan Cooper, Per ProFootballTalkBefore leaving for the training room, he underwent x-rays. Officially, per Jerry Jones, the injury occurred above the thumb and behind the knuckle of Prescott’s hand.

Prescott told reporters after the match: “I thought it was a jammed finger, but I couldn’t catch the ball… I was told it was (a) (break) much cleaner than it could have been… … that’s obviously not what you want to hear.” It’s not the worst thing that has happened to me. It’s just another bump in the road, and I’ll keep moving forward….Let’s not panic. It’s one match.”

Prescott came into Sunday’s first-week game following an injury report after injuring his ankle earlier in the week, and his late-game departure came a year after his return from ankle and shoulder injuries ahead of the 2021 season. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy spoke early in This season about using Prescott’s legs more in 2022, with QB finally healthy, but it turns out the Pro Bowler wasn’t even able to create a passing rhythm against Tampa Bay. Behind a makeshift streak in which rookie Tyler Smith appears on the left tackle, he was sacked twice, hit more and only finished 14 of 29 throws before he was taken off.

See also  White Sox signs Johnny Koito for minor league deal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Steelers vs Bengals record, fast food: Mitch Trubesky, Pittsburgh defeats Sensei VOT for Wild Week 1 win

September 11, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Report: Lamar Jackson Rejected Full $133 Million Guarantee

September 11, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

College Football Scores, Schedule, NCAA Top 25 Rankings, Today’s Games: No. 9 Baylor ranks 21 BYU

September 11, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

4 min read

Harry Styles receives his first acting award of the Oscars season

September 12, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Scientists believe they have solved one of the oldest problems in the universe

September 12, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott will miss several matches after sustaining a hand injury in the first week of the Buccaneers’ loss

September 12, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

If the blade saw its shadow, it would be another 64th in terms of accuracy

September 12, 2022 Len Houle